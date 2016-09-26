Golden treatment for Davis-Thompson

It was one of the magical happenings that all of Grand Bahama, with Freeport as the centerpiece, was once accustomed to.

Pauline Davis-Thompson, the grand dame of world track and field and our very own icon arrived in Freeport on Friday past as the special guest of the Grand Bahama Sports Promotions Association (GBSPA) for the inaugural Edward St. George Memorial Invitational Golf Tournament.

She got the red carpet treatment as the GBSPA, Ministry of Grand Bahama, the Grand Bahama Ministry of Tourism, Corporate Grand Bahama entities such as CK Hutchison Holdings (Freeport Container Port, Grand Lucayan resort and Grand Bahama Airport Company), Bahamian Brewery, and the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) hailed her arrival with delight.

As president of the GBSPA, I, along with Vice President Ambrose Gouthro; Minister for Grand Bahama Dr. Michael Darville; Sarah St. George, from the GBPA; Grand Bahama Tourism Sports Director Nuvolari Chotoosingh; Allan Demeritte, from the Grand Bahama Airport Company; and Kevin Clarke, from the Grand Lucayan resort, were on hand. Protocol officer Dashy Williams was in his element.

The burst of rain, thunder and lightning that accompanied the arrival of the matriarch of the original Golden Girls, did nothing at all to dampen the enthusiasm that Davis Thompson’s bubbling character created. The tournament itself turned out to be a fitting tribute to the late genius investor Edward St. George.

Held on Saturday, when the weather, as though magic, held up for five hours, the tournament met all expectations. The Pyramid Construction Co. Limited and Friends team of Chris Gouthro, Dominic Wilson, Gaston Lapron and Sean Donahue carded a 119 total for first place. Second place went to Bahamian Brewery’s team of Jimmy Sands, Ray Bridges and Don Roberts Jr. (123); Eddie Whan and Family’s team of Eddie Whan, Terrence Bullard, O.J. Cooper and Leroy Laing were third (124); the BGF Past Presidents Team of Bobby Rose, Justice Neville Adderley, Reg Smith and Agatha Delancey was fourth (125) and the Bahamas Golf Federation team of President Glen Archer, Marvin Bethel, Eustan Forbes and former banker Mike Rolle (not the legendary Young Lion Mike Rolle) placed fifth at 127 on a count back over the Freeport Oil team of Greg Maycock, Gismo Moss, Randy Cooper and Tony Cooper.

The tournament indeed was a sporting/social highlight for the island, and the presence of Davis-Thompson added tremendously to the occasion. As we moved Davis-Thompson around the island over her three-day visit, she was greeted by young and old.

Some remembered her last “fanfare” visit. It was ironically upon the invitation of Edward St. George, following the memorable 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia. Davis-Thompson won the gold medal in the 200 meters and teamed with Chandra Sturrup, Debbie Ferguson, Savatheda Fynes and Eldece Clarke to capture the sprint relay gold.

At a dinner on Saturday at the Southern Belle Restaurant and Lounge, Davis-Thompson looked at proprietor Debbie Gouthro and said: “I remember you. I know that face.”

The acknowledgement was made that they did in fact meet during the visit 16 years ago. So, for Davis-Thompson, some nostalgia was mixed into the weekend. At the time of that first visit, St. George awarded Davis-Thompson and the other Golden Girls with sections of prime property, accessible pieces of land (not like those given by the Bahamas government of 2001, that to this day cannot be utilized because there is no roadway leading to them).

At the tournament pre-reception on Friday at the Grand Lucayan’s Great Harbour Room, the Edward St. George connection came full circle for Davis-Thompson. Sarah St. George presented Davis-Thompson with a medallion bearing the face of her father.

Gradually, but surely, the magic is returning to Grand Bahama. Pauline Davis-Thompson is proof of that.

