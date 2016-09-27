St. George tourney builds national golf enthusiasm

Bahamas Golf Federation (BGF) President Glen Archer and associates were a collective prominent presence at the inaugural Edward St. George Memorial Invitational Golf Tournament, staged in Freeport, Grand Bahama, over the weekend by the Grand Bahama Sports Promotions Association (GBSPA).

In his remarks at the cocktail reception in the Great Harbour Room of the Grand Lucayan Hotel this past Friday evening, Archer expressed appreciation for the GBSPA’s initiative and also a desire for the golfing movement in the country to continue to be enhanced by such events. Archer used the forum as well, to pledge a renewed focus on a national junior golf program. The time is indeed appropriate for a concentration nationally on all sports. As with other disciplines, there has not been a balance of sustained golf development throughout the nation, as compared to what goes on in New Providence.

Archer wants to change that culture. The environment over the weekend in Freeport was reminiscent of the old days in Grand Bahama (GB), when the island was a prime location for the sport.

It was nostalgic for me to see persons such as Willard Hanna, Lou Parker, Bobby Rose, Vernon Wells, Neville Adderley, Greg Maycock, Jimmy Delancey and Reg Smith, those names that bridged the gap between the glory years of the sport in the 1960s/1970s and now.

An encouraging sign came from Hon. Dr. Michael Darville, the Minister for Grand Bahama. His Grand Bahama ministry was very supportive of the GBSPA and so interested was he in having a strong connection with the event, that he rushed from an important investment meeting on Friday to join the cocktail reception and bring remarks.

He lamented the state of affairs with most of the golf courses in Grand Bahama. They are either closed or not operating fully. GB Ministry of Tourism Sports Director Nuvolari Chotoosingh has the same concern.

“I remember the time when at all of the courses, golfers lined up to register for events. There were a lot of golfing activities. The Ministry of Tourism would like to see that type situation again,” said Chotoosingh.

Sara St. George, daughter of Edward and vice chairman of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, gave a toast on behalf of her father and thanked the founders of the GBSPA and also spoke to the potential of golf, as well as sports in general in Grand Bahama and the country.

Her father saw sports as being vital to the development of Grand Bahama. He displayed great interest in sporting events being part of the marketing brand for Grand Bahama, inclusive of the famed Super Stars series that brought the top sports men and women in the world to the island during the 1970s; Professional Golfers Association (PGA) tour events and signature golf tournaments.

His contribution to sports was recalled in style often over the weekend as the game of golf experienced a meaningful degree of rejuvenation.

• To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com.



