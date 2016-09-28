Davis- Thompson’s matriarchal character evident quite early

The year was 1985 and a young Bahamian girl, with a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for the sprint star named Pauline Davis, ran up to her, quite excited for the opportunity.

“Ms. Pauline Davis, I want to be just like you when I grow up.” So, said the little girl.

Just off a banner final year as a junior sprinter when she captured the Austin Sealy Trophy as the most outstanding performer at the 1984 CARIFTA Games, Davis, 19 at the time, remembers pausing to chat with the then nine-year-old youngster and telling her that hopefully, one day she would be even better.

Well, the jury will be out on that one for a long time, but the instinct to encourage and motivate was already deeply rooted in Davis. Later on, Davis would be the captain of one of the greatest group of female sprinters in the history of the world. I refer to the “Original Golden Girls”. She would be the mentor-partner who allowed the younger colleagues to feed of her experience and insight.

In 2000, at the Sydney Olympics, Davis, running the third leg of the sprint relay final, handed off the baton to Debbie Ferguson and the same young lass who had excitedly approached the established star 15 years earlier, anchored The Bahamas to glory.

The two of them, later, through marriage became Thompson (Pauline Davis) and McKenzie (Debbie Ferguson), and yes it is debatable as to who had the best career. There is no doubt though that the leadership and matriarchal instinct in the senior sprinter made a world of a difference for the “Original Golden Girls”.

Davis-Thompson recalls directing Ferguson-McKenzie to wait until she gave the demand to go on that fateful day at that pivotal moment in Sydney, Australia at the Olympics. The athlete, who wanted to be just like Pauline Davis, timed the exchange perfectly.

She gripped the baton firmly, and took off at precisely the right time. With the mentor supreme running along on the track and shouting “Go Debbie”, a fewer seconds later the Golden Girls had cemented their legacy.

The disclosure of that interaction with a young Debbie Ferguson was one of many chapters in her storied career, we discussed while the grand dame of world track and field was the special guest during the Edward St. George Memorial Invitational Golf Tournament in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

During her visit, many relished the opportunity to meet the Olympic champion and she on the other hand embraced Grand Bahama. With that matriarchal demeanor, Davis-Thompson spoke about an interest in meeting young boys and girls throughout the country, to touch their lives and to feed off their excitement and exuberance.

There is just so much more that this lady, who still has youthful energy, could give this country and the world. I think one day she would be known officially as Dame Pauline. The view here also, is that at some point she will become the first female president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Go Pauline!

(To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com)



