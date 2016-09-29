Miller has high hopes for boxing resurgence

Wellington Miller called recently to inform that a new election within the Bahamas Boxing Federation (BBF) is to take place either at the end of this year or very early in 2017. At present, prospective candidates for all of the executive positions are being invited to officially indicate their interest in writing.

Miller, who plays the double executive role of BBF President and chief of the Bahamas Olympic Committee (BOC), has anchored the youth boxing arm on the national sports landscape for virtually three decades. He acknowledges the dormancy of the sport.

Amateur boxing has been just about phased out. The International Boxing Federation (IBF), formerly the world parent amateur group, now entertains a professional aspect. While there is a separation in The Bahamas, the BBF is still the body largely expected to fortify the foundation of boxing development in the country.

The Government of The Bahamas has in place a commission that is mandated to control professional boxing. The two organizations along with associated partners, such as the Commonwealth Boxing Council (CBC), based in London, England, and the Pan American Caribbean Boxing Organization (PACBO) headquartered in The Bahamas, are seriously challenged to revive the sport.

Miller is hoping to work with his colleagues to craft a development template, with education (about rules and regulations), training, conditioning, academic opportunities, officiating and administration as key planks.

“We have to move our sport forward. I expect, once we have elections and there is a new president of the federation, with the assistance of those who understand boxing and have extensive background in sports administration, boxing can take off again,” said Miller, the second amateur boxing champion in Bahamian history.

There is a lot of ground to make up. There have been no national tournaments for decades and energetic administrative guidance has been badly lacking. Miller is hoping for a new era to unfold in boxing. The sport has a storied history and produced some of our iconic athletes and international administrators.

The timing is good for Miller’s push for vibrancy in boxing. The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture has announced a start to the National Sports Academy program. As is par for the course, athletics will take the lead. Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Dr. Daniel Johnson has disclosed that Moore’s Island in the Abacos (under Coach Rev. Anthony Williams with his track club) will be the location of an embryonic segment of the National Sports Academy.

The sports ministry is obligated to include the mainstream sporting disciplines in the mix, all of them.

The road to a “resurgence” of boxing would be helped greatly if Minister Johnson determines to fundamentally bring the sport into the picture. Perhaps Miller should speak to him on that matter.

(To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturup1504@gmail.com)



