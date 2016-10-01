Efforts being made to revitalize Nassau Stadium boxing program

The Government of The Bahamas, through the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, has arranged for jurisdiction over the Nassau Stadium Gym. Accordingly, the facility has been handed over to the Bahamas Boxing Federation (BBF).

Wellington Miller, the outgoing BBF President, has interacted with the Bahamas Boxing Commission and the Pan American Caribbean Boxing Organization (PACBO) regarding the future of the sport in the country. Already, Meacher Major, who several years ago, established a youth group in the area, has met with Miller and is coordinating a new program there.

Major is also the PACBO Director in The Bahamas and has applied to that organization for funding to refurbish the gym and provide additional equipment, heavy bags, speed, bags, skipping ropes, gloves, mouth pieces, hand wraps, and weights.

Miller has informed me that he will not offer for the presidency when the federation meets in a general meeting, either late this year or early in 2017.

“I believe that now there are a few persons to pick from that will ensure that we get a quality leader. I have done my part for years now. It has become quite difficult, because of the responsibilities presented in my other position, that of BOC (Bahamas Olympic Committee) President, but also, I think the time has come to pass the mantle on. I am satisfied that there is a newer breed of boxing interest. Meacher Major and I have spoken. I have always been impressed with his work with the young kids. He had the initiative to start his own private club while he was still active as a fighter and that proved his devotion to me.

“What I want to do is to marry the new folks with that dimension which was the early vision for the national boxing program.

“We still have an element of that vision around and we must take full advantage of it. I will be reaching out for that assistance in a formal way,” Miller said.

Major, still the recognized super featherweight champion of The Bahamas, is at the point of making a decision about his career.

“I am at peace with what I have done in my career. I have won several regional titles and I gave my all to the sport, operated with dignity and I managed myself in a way that I have gotten to this point with no health problems at all. I am ready to retire and devote my time fully to helping direct young boys and girls from the inner city communities through sports conditioning and education. I know that the PACBO program affords such opportunities. I think it is high time that all of the boxing organizations in the country come together and build a structure to take the sport further. Yes, I am here at the Stadium and I appreciate the discussions I have had with Mr. Miller,” said Major recently.

This latest development could very well lead to a revitalization of a location that is famed for boxing. While the Nassau Stadium, under the late iconic Charlie Major Sr, accommodated basketball, wrestling and skating, it is most known for the boxing matches that featured the best fighters in the world.

