Government’s financial shortfall threatens national sports growth

The government of The Bahamas is in a financial bind. Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis, who is the point person for that important element, continues to try and present a comfortable picture as it relates to money that is available to the government, but there are signs of concern.

Sources have informed that regularly now, the government is challenged to get funding to civil servants’ bank accounts for payrolls to be met on the usual timely basis. I have been told that in some cases, contractors who won bids have been asked to tailor the total costs to the government’s favor.

Pertaining directly to sports, the “Eternal One” Chris Brown has had to call off his international invitational track and field meet after being informed that no funding would be forthcoming from the government for a 2017 version. It’s a bitter pill for him to swallow and based on comments attributed to the elite world quarter-miler of great longevity, he is not a happy camper.

There is growing skepticism also, as to whether the government will be able to chip in with the expected funding for the proposed hosting of the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games. The event, a product of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), is under the jurisdiction of the Bahamas Olympic Committee (BOC). The CGF General Assembly is scheduled for Edmonton, Canada this week.

Representatives from the BOC will be in attendance and one of the priority items on the agenda will be the youth games in The Bahamas next year. Of course, the BOC officials will have to wing their presentation. I have been informed that, to date, there has been no confirmation from the government regarding promised funding.

It is a difficult situation the BOC representatives are in, but they will need to sound convincing to the assembly. Whenever information reaches me regarding the financial challenges being faced by the government, I think about the millions spent on foreign consultants for supposed expertise and specific data, some of which could easily be obtained from Bahamian professionals.

The government gave millions to foreign consultants when we were dealing with the gaming issue. The second go-around for a government headed by Perry Christie has also meant millions going outside of the country for so-called expertise on the National Health Insurance. In this country, there is a wealth of medical experience that could have been called upon, at least to the degree that the treasury would have been able to hold on to some much needed funds.

I wholeheartedly support the national Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival. It’s a wonderful initiative and a major cultural boost. It was heart-warming to see Ronnie Butler, wheelchair and all, on stage, and hear the vintage sounds of an icon at the Grand Bahama segment of the Junkanoo carnival at Taino Beach in Grand Bahama earlier this year.

I applaud Paul Major, Freddie Munnings Jr., Ronald Simms and others who got the national event rolling, but we overspent by millions. That situation must be addressed because it has contributed to the nation’s financial malaise.

The aforementioned are examples, I think, of poor management of the taxpayers’ money. So, here we are, in a dismal state financially. The value-added tax (VAT) implementation has been bountiful for the government. It is now clear that we were heading down an incredibly slippery slope financially.

Thank goodness for VAT! Meanwhile, Bahamians are apprehensive.

We remain hopeful, but concerned as to what the future holds. Halkitis has not been sounding too convincing lately.

(To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com)



