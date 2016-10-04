Job of anti-doping agencies becoming quite challenging

The present dilemma faced by world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is indicative of the wide scope jurisdiction of anti-doping bodies throughout the world.

Fury, of Great Britain, currently holds the World Boxing Organization (WBO), World Boxing Association (WBA) Unified, the International Boxing Organization (IBO) and Ring Magazine titles, but, he has tested positive for cocaine. The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) based in Las Vegas, Nevada, performed the test, which Fury submitted to and the finding was that his urine contained the substance benzoylecgonine, a prime metabolite (element) of cocaine.

In another test, done by the United Kingdom Anti-Doping Agency (UKADA), Fury tested positive for the steroid substance Nandrolene. He faces a November 4 hearing by UKADA.

VADA and UKADA are a prime collective indication that the business of the world anti-doping agencies is a serious one and no stone will be left unturned in the process, even though big names are involved. Fury will likely lose his titles.

Being the watchdogs to ensure clean sports in competition is not an easy task. In the Caribbean, it appears the anti-doping agencies are taken for granted. Even governments do not appear to have a firm understanding of the mandate they entrust agencies with.

Most challenging for agencies in our region is funding. To properly do its job, each national agency requires a grant in the neighborhood of $1 million per year. The wide territory, the tests, the networking for updating purposes and travel carry an extremely high annual cost.

UKADA, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), VADA and other such organizations are financially empowered and not struggling to carry out mandates. In our region, the story is a bit different. The role of the anti-doping agency is thankless, comprehensive, wide-bodied, but necessary. This is the case because of the power of world sports.

Sporting competitions have become all-encompassing, worldwide. Sports, as a profession, is huge business. Accordingly, the police organizations are comparable in significance. They deal with the Tyson Furys of the sports world to bring order to one of the great aspects of life, sports.

Within the world sports system, the anti-doping agencies have their detractors. Essentially though, the national anti-doping agencies and the parent body, the World Anti-Doing Agency (WADA) greatly enhance the product’s credibility.

The sports world is much better as a result of their presence.

(To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com)



