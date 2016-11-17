Advanced schools sports program built by innovative Evon Wisdom

Governance continues across political lines and through respective central administrations.

When former Cabinet Minister Desmond Bannister (minister of youth, sports and culture and also minister of education under former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham), appointed Evon Wisdom as the czar of “afterschool sports”, he broke new ground.

It was an undertaking for someone quite innovative. It expanded the sporting outreach within the education ministry in The Bahamas. Prior to the establishment of a ministry with a focus on sports in 1977 by Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling at the time, the education arm of the government had coordinated sports in schools within the jurisdiction. Early stalwarts of the education/sports culture were names such as Sinclair Outten, Keith Parker and Rod Simms.

Outten was parliamentary secretary in the education ministry, while Parker and Simms were 1-2 in coordinating the sporting programs in the government schools. The role Wisdom ended up playing, is similar, but with much more clout and a wider territory to explore.

Bannister, one of the more capable cabinet ministers, even when one looks back on the three tenures Ingraham served as the country’s prime minister, has been made to look even better by the resilience and forward functioning of Wisdom. He (Wisdom) and I had many chats early, during the embryonic period of the After School Sports program.

Wisdom fed on a high volume of research of national school sports programs in the United States and Canada. Broadening the sports curriculum in schools and creating national championships were priorities with Wisdom. He has done well.

Testimony to the advanced stage of school sports under Wisdom are the successful national high school basketball tournament and an elevated school athletics nationals, both staged in Grand Bahama.

Now, it is my understanding that there is a concentration on engaging the young boys and girls in the After School Sports program in golf and bowling. This wide body of work that is being addressed further demonstrates the vision of Bannister when he earmarked and then selected Wisdom for such a vitally significant school development task.

Golf and bowling are popular sports. Golf is more international, but both offer quality opportunities. The young boys and girls who will be introduced to the two sports can aspire also for the professional ranks. The variety of options for young sports-minded students within the government system is certainly impressive.

Private schools would do well to follow Wisdom’s lead and diversify their sports programs also. Of course, more details will be forthcoming regarding school golf and bowling. One must congratulate Wisdom and his associates. The standard being put in place is definitely in keeping with a first world perspective.

Best wishes to Wisdom and all those who assist with the After School Sports program.

(To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com)



