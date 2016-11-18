Jones holding court in South Korea

Through six games in the Women’s Korean Basketball League (WKBL), nothing much has changed for Grand Bahamian Jonquel Jones. She is still the dominant force at center against all opponents.

Jones is a double/double threat for every game, averaging 17.7 points and 11.7 rebounds for the season, and leading the Woori Bank Wibee squad to an unblemished 6-0 record, in full control at this point of the young season. Woori Bank is a full three games ahead of the Samsung Blue Minx, the KB Stars and KDB Life Winnus (all at 3-3). The Shinhan Birds are 2-3, and KEB Hanabank is still winless at 0-5.

On Wednesday, Jones led Woori Bank to a 67-48 win over the KB Stars in an away game in the city of Cheongiu. Jones had the kind of game that has placed her firmly in the race for the league most valuable player (MVP). She scored 20 points, grabbed nine

rebounds, registered two steals and had a career and game high of five blocks.

For the season, other than her scoring and rebounding, Jones’ shooting from the field at 57.4 percent (39-for-68). She is 2-for-4 from three-point range, averaging 3.5 blocks, 1.2 steals, and carries a team-leading individual ranking of 24.3. To put that last statistic into perspective, shooting guard Jin-Hye Park has a ranking of 16.2, second best on the Woori Bank team.

Around the league, guard Alyssa Thomas has the highest ranking on the Blue Minx team (17.4); forward Ajung Kang leads the KB Stars (11.6); Karima Christmas, a forward as well, has the top ranking for Winnus (12.8); the Shinhan Birds’ top ranked player is forward Danbi Kim (13.2); and pacing the cellar dwelling KEB Hanabank team is forward Kayla Thorton (13.6).

Clearly, at this point, the Bahamian is the prime performer in the WKBL this season. She is outplaying the Korean-born players, who are the dominating presence on all teams, because of a WKBL regulation, and she is performing at a higher level than all other foreign-born players.

What’s going on in South Korea, couldn’t have happened to a nicer person. Jonquel’s history is one of having a preference for teamwork. Although blessed with outstanding talents, she thinks first of meshing her game with her teammates. They love her for it.

This was quite evident when, along with Coach Gladstone “Moon” McPhee, I observed her home debut games with the Connecticut Sun of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

In practice and in game situations, Jones tailors her efforts to suit the team concept. The encouraging comments from her Sun teammates painted a picture for me. On the bench, Jones was the loudest and most energetic supporter of her teammates in action. Her effervescent character has endeared her to the entire Sun organization and the fans at the Mohegan Sun Arena, the home of her WNBA squad.

The bubbly nature has been carried over to Asia. The future certainly looks real bright for the 6-foot-6, standout athlete, who came out of the unassuming community of Holmes Rock in West Grand Bahama. Jones is presently leading the league in points scored, rebounds and blocked shots. Her season continues on Sunday, November 20, against Winnus.

(To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com)




