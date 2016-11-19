Wilchcombe, Johnson establish dynamic sports/tourism team

The general election for the country is scheduled for May of 2017. Depending upon how the wind blows, a year from now, new occupants would be in the chairs of governance for tourism and sports.

If the governing Progressive Liberal Party is not successful as the incumbent group, Obie Wilchcombe will not be calling the shots for our tourism industry and Dr. Daniel Johnson (or some other PLP) will not be the sports czar.

Whatever happens though, their pacesetting contributions to the enhancement of The Bahamas’ sports/tourism product will live on forever.

The two have been a dynamic sports/tourism team. Never in the history of the country has the sports/tourism focus been so expansive and productive. Indeed during a PLP term in office, dominated by controversial national issues, the sports/tourism program has been simply fantastic.

During this term of national governance, The Bahamas became par excellence as a sports host country. Without a doubt, while Jamaica continues to be the competitive sports leader of the Caribbean, The Bahamas has evolved over the last three years as the premier sports host country in our region.

Dr. Johnson likes to refer to The Bahamas as the sports paradise and he is on point. Dr. Johnson and his permanent secretary (Calvin Balfour) have held court over magnificent international events in track and field, football and soccer.

Wilchcombe has virtually turned the country into a sports extension of Florida, though great relationships forged with the Miami Heat and Miami Dolphins mega Floridian sports franchises. Wilchcombe’s sports/tourism credentials also include the Pure Silk Women’s Professional Golfers Association annual tournament.

The two men have got the country on an incredible sports/tourism run. The enthusiasm has spilled over into the nation’s second city, Freeport, Grand Bahama where sports leaders there have added stellar golfing events to the basketball Junkanoo Jamboree of the best women’s collegiate basketball teams, and the quality Tabernacle High School Men’s Basketball.

The spreading of sports fever by the political duo of Wilchcombe and Johnson has been perhaps the most enlightening aspect of the present Perry Christie Government.

It is my understanding that Dr. Johnson, who is opting out of frontline politics following this term, nevertheless is on the verge of causing there to be a prolonged arrangement with the International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF) for the World Relays.

The Bahamas is the birthplace of the latest international sports plank used by the IAAF to project the sport of athletics worldwide. Already, plans are ongoing for the staging of the 2017 event. Now, there is a good chance that one of Dr. Johnson’s parting gifts to the country would be bringing into The Bahamas’ sports brand, the World Relays.

Yes, it is possible that The Bahamas could end up with host ownership of this IAAF event that started out on a high popularity level.

So, no matter the future, Wilchcombe and Johnson have created a lasting sports/tourism image of The Bahamas. Governance continues. Hopefully though, whatever else is in store for the country, just a bit down the road, continuity of the sports/tourism branding done by Wilchcombe and Johnson, will be the case.

