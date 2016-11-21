Track and field, cricket most influential in regional sports

Baseball, sailing, softball, athletics, swimming and basketball are very prominent in The Bahamas today. This has been the case since the Golden Era of Sports (1930s-1970s) began. Cricket and boxing once rivaled the power sports in the country, but have faded.

Generally in the Caribbean, however, athletics and cricket remain supreme. To a great degree, the focus in The Bahamas on sports in some ways run counter to what goes on in the wider Caribbean region, Jamaica, Trinidad/Tobago, Barbados, Cayman Islands etc.

Athletics and cricket are by far the two dominant sports disciplines. This was borne out earlier this week when the Caribbean Sports Journalist Association (CASJA) staged its 2016 awards presentation. Athletes from athletics and cricket captured all of the categories.

Of course, the top prize was a no-brainer. The great Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt was named the Sportsman of the Year. He won out over Trinidad/Tobago’s Machel Cedenio (athletics); Cuban Miijan Lopez (wrestling); Jamaican Omar McLeod (athletics); Jamaican Wes Morgan (soccer); and Jamaican Marlon Samuels (cricket).

The Sportswoman of The Year award also was no real surprise. That went to another Jamaican, the gifted sprinter Elaine Thompson who dethroned fellow star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Also nominated for that award were: Fraser-Pryce; Barbados’ Deandra Dottin (cricket); Barbados’ Akela Jones (athletics), Jamaica’s Alia Atkinson (swimming); and Bahamian Shaunae Miller (athletics).

Only athletes from athletics and cricket were nominated for the two junior awards. Antigua’s Alzarri Joseph (cricket) was named Junior Sportsman of the Year. Others nominated were Jamaica’s Akeem Boomfield (athletics); Jamaica’s Jaheel Hyde (athletics); Cuba’s Lazaro Martinez (athletics); Grenada’s Anderson Peters (athletics); and Cuba Luis Enrique Zayos (athletics).

The Junior Sportswoman of the Year 2016 is Barbados’ Hayley Matthews (cricket). She won over other nominees, Jamaica’s Rushelle Burton (athletics); Jamaica’s Tiffany James (athletics); Trinidad/Tobago’s Khalifa St. Fort (athletics) and Barbados’ Sada Williams.

Hyde who was nominated in the Junior Sportsman of the Year category, won the Male Rising Star award. Other nominees were Jamaica’s Akeem Bloomfield (athletics); Barbados’ Mario Burke (athletics); Trinidad/Tobago’s Machel Cedenio (athletics); Guyana’s Shimron Hetmyer (cricket); Bahamian Buddy Hield (basketball); Antigua’s Alzarri Joseph (cricket) and Grenada’s Anderson Peters (athletics).

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson (athletics) won the Rising Star Female award. Other nominees were Bahamian Jonquel Jones (basketball); Trinidad/Tobago’s Michelle-Lee Ahye (athletics); Trinidad/Tobago’s Nyoshia Cain (Paralympics); French Guinea’s Yanis Davis (athletics); and Trinidad/Tobago’s Khalifa St.Fort (athletics).

The West Indies U-19 squad won the male category award and the West Indies female cricket stars were voted best among the team sports.

The awards event is a noble effort by CASJA. Clearly though, there is a need for a broader focus on Caribbean athletes and the vast variety of disciplines in which regional athletes excel.

For instance, CASJA completely missed out on our Jonquel Jones. If not for her prominence being pointed out to CASJA from this forum, Jones would have been denied another item on a resume that is blossoming.

Nevertheless, congratulations are certainly due CASJA.

• To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com.



