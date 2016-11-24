Moore’s Island sports project unfolding

In July of 2012, just a couple of months after he became Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Hon. Dr. Daniel Johnson took a fact-finding team into Moore’s Island to meet with Coach Anthony Williams and look for the most feasible location to construct a sports complex.

An area was decided upon and preliminary plans begun. It was actually the first substantive undertaking of a sports minister, who, actually has transformed the ministry, making it much more colorful and history-minded.

Indeed, under Dr. Johnson, the ministry has taken the National Sports Hall of Fame program to a much higher level, inclusive of a week of festivities and landmark visits. The national awards weekend has been brought on stream. The Bahamas became known as the ultra sports host nation in the Caribbean and one of the most noted in the wider Pan American region. Valiant efforts were made to broaden the scope with a national sports academy and infrastructural sports advancement in the Family Islands other than Moore’s Island.

Alas, this is not a perfect world and coming towards the end of his present tenure as the nation sports czar and going into a sort of political hiatus, there have been disappointments. The National Sports Academy has not evolved as glowingly talked about initially.

Projects in Moore’s Island and Murphy town, Abaco, were considerably delayed.

Now, though, at least the template is in place for the sports academy in Moore’s Island. Dormitories are being completed in Moore’s Island, suitable for 30-40 occupants. Coach Williams will be able to heighten his development program as a result.

The track area has been cleared and leveled off, and the coach has his athletes working out there although the synthetic surface is not yet in place.

Being late is much better than, a project never unfolding.

Permanent Secretary Calvin Balfour on Wednesday admitted that certain time frame expectations were not met and getting the Moore’s island project going was quite challenging.

“We took a beating. But, we just had to deal with come complications in getting the project in Moore’s Island started. It’s off the ground now. When completed, the complex will be a facility that can accommodate track and field, soccer, volleyball, and basketball.

“We are hoping also to start on similar project in Murphy Town, Abaco. In Abaco, for soccer, there is a 10 acres section that has been turned over the Bahamas Football Association, anticipating that there will be a grant forthcoming from FIFA (Federation Internationale de Football Association) to build an actual stadium for the sport,” disclosed Balfour.

It’s all good news!

Minister Johnson and his associates are headed for a strong finish.

• To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com.



