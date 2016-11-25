Jones is WKBL first round MVP

Jonquel Jones is playing at the highest level of her basketball career.

To be sure, the Women’s Korean Basketball league (WKBL) is not at the competitive standard of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). Jones acknowledges that. Still, though the WKBL is one of the most recognized forums for female basketball in the world and certainly, highly popular in Asia.

Jones is the prime product.

Last evening, she carted off the WKBL 1st Round Most Valuable Player Award. Her brother, David Adderley, was on hand for the historic occasion, during Jones and the Woori Bank Wibee’s 76-63 victory over the Shihnan Bank Birds.

Adderley was ecstatic.

“It was a Thanksgiving Day feast. If I’m correct, she had 33 points, 19 rebounds and six block shots,” said an excited Adderley.

For the official record, she did have 33 points on 16-26 shooting from the field. She had 10 offensive and nine defensive rebounds for a total of 19 indeed. Four block shots, a steal, an assist, and 1-1 from the free throw line were included in her awesome night.

The 6-6 center/forward has a field goal percentage for the season of .585 (62-106), is averaging 3.4 blocks and has grabbed 124 rebounds.

Jones is just on a fantastic run, one of the greatest in Bahamian sports history. Through it all, she stays grounded. Two days before her giant game against the S-Birds, she sent a warm message to The Bahamas.

“I just want to say thank you to every body who supported me. For everybody, at home who have been affected by the passing of Hurricane Matthew, I just want you to understand that my thoughts and prayers are with you. I am rooting for The Bahamas to get back to full restoration…Grand Bahama especially. I love you all.”

Jones has led Woori Wibee to a record of 8-0, and she has started the second round with a bang. Woori is the shoo-in for league title and the big favorite for the upcoming championship.

Although, admittedly, Jones’ mindset is more in favor of a full career in the WNBA, she is playing at a standard that might result in offers she will find difficult resisting. In the past, WNBA players have opted to just play in Asia or Europe, because the combined benefits outdid what is available in the WNBA.

For sure, if Jones’ WKBL second half and playoff performances are as grand as the first, South Korean marketing folks will be coming out of the woodwork to approach her.

Go Jonquel!

• To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com.



