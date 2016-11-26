Bahamian Jones dominates WKBL

The lead story on the Women’s Korean Basketball League’s website captured the big picture of the 2016-2017 season thus far.

“Woori Bank looked to continue their winning streak against visiting Shinhan Bank. Shinhan Bank has struggled recently, finding itself at the bottom of the standings. (small forward Alexyz) Vaioletama had her best game of the season, but it was hardly enough, as they had no answer for Jonquel Jones who continues to dominate the league. She finished with a monstrous double to lead her team to an 8-0 record.”

Of course as reported in this space yesterday, Jones had 33, points, 19 rebounds and four block shots. She played 32 minutes and is easily the rage in Asian basketball at the moment. She is averaging 19.4 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.

Coach Wie Sung-woo slotted Jones back in the center position against the S-Birds and she was at home. In 33 minutes, she was phenomenal and now carries a 25.4 individual ranking going into today’s game against the Blue Minx. Jones had just one turnover and managed a steal and an assist for her finest game as a professional.

She had options regarding post WNBA play this year. However Jones is proving to be shrewd in her thinking as well as with her play. While visiting for Jones’ home debut games in “Connecticut, I asked about her choice league when the WNBA season was over.

“I don’t really know right now. But, I would prefer playing in South Korea.

They have the best overall situation, competition and benefits, compared to the other leagues. Sure enough, she was drafted No. 5 by Woori Bank and is crafting wonderful legacy chapters.

Jones is to be congratulated for utilizing astuteness and a high level of intelligence for a first year pro, in deciding to play in South Korea. It is turning out to be one of the great decisions thus far in her life. Whatever happens for the rest of the current WKBL season, she has already made a tremendous impact.

Her strong market value is cemented.

Wherever he is during his offseason from coaching, Connecticut Sun Head Coach Curt Miller must be basking in satisfaction. He has Jones in fold and having gradually allowed the 6-foot-6 player to make her way through a rookie season, he should feel very comfortable now, letting the Bahamian standout anchor his defense and offense.

Next WNBA season, the Sun should be a playoff contender for sure, behind Jones and Alyssa Thomas who is also playing in the WKBL. Thomas was drafted No.1 by Shinhan Bank.

Coach Miller has an opportunity to guide the Sun into being one of the WNBA power teams.

His Bahamian ingredient will be an important factor.

