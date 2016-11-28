‘Bahamas Junkanoo Jam’ event provides dollar bonanza for Basketball Travelers

The official reasoning given for the change of venue for the 14th annual Junkanoo Jam Basketball Tournament was a damaged Grand Bahama due to Hurricane Matthew.

The truth of the matter is that, with focused attention to preparation of the St. George’s Gymnasium in Freeport for the event to take place as it had the previous years, hosting of Junkanoo Jam was quite doable. The hurricane-related problems did not cause the move from Grand Bahama to Bimini, based on highly informed sources.

According to the venerable basketball icon of The Bahamas, it is a case of Basketball Travelers, (the organization that has jurisdiction over the Junkanoo Jam) “wanting to have the cake and the ice cream.”

“They seem to want everything and the Bahamas Basketball Federation gets very little. We have to stop pandering to these situations whereby people come in and reap vast benefits and the local base organizations end up with very little to assist with the development of sports. I am fully against that. The Ministry of Tourism has to start ensuring that when it goes all out to accommodate incoming organizers with concessions and assistance otherwise, that the local people involved with nurturing the sport, benefit financially in accordance with the foreign folks.

“I have no problem at all with the event. It just seems that it’s all about just what Basketball Travelers wants and who cares about the federation and what it should be doing regarding its obligation to development throughout the country?” so, commented McPhee.

The 2016 Junkanoo Jam took place in Bimini over the Thanksgiving weekend. It is a good fit for the island. Once again, the event attracted scores of the best female collegiate basketball players in the world. There is the understanding that Basketball Travelers benefits in the thousands of dollars per player from noted institutions such as Creighton University, the University of

Dayton, the University of Georgia, the University of Minnesota, the University of Missouri, the University of North Carolina and the University of South Florida (teams that converged on Bimini for the Thanksgiving bonanza this time around).

In the past, other elite squads from Notre Dame, and the like, have graced the court of St. George’s High School with their talents.

The Basketball Travelers organization enjoys an excellent relationship with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and of course, relishes the ease in which it can stage such a financially successful tournament every year in The Bahamas, thanks to permission given by the BBF.

Is there parity of benefits however?

That’s the million-dollar question.

McPhee has come onboard and joined my lone voice in the wilderness for such a long time, in agitating for a greater financial share of tournaments such as the Junkanoo Jam, the Battle 4 Atlantis and the Summer of Thunder, to go to the local parent body for basketball.

The tournaments are rated high on the list of National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) top events annually.

The Bahamas is an ideal location.

The caveat?

The national sanctioning organization should be getting bigger slices from each pie.

• To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com.




