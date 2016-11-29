Tabernacle continues to boost nation’s high school basketball image

The most prolific institution in Hugh Campbell Basketball Tournament history, the Tabernacle Baptist Academy Falcons, out of Grand Bahama, placed another glowing feather in the cap of Bahamian high school basketball over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The Falcons, coached by the low-profiled but pragmatic Kevin Clarke, on Saturday past, defeated the visiting Christian Academy of Knoxville Warriors 55-49 for the Tabernacle Thanksgiving Basketball Classic’s championship.

The Falcons enabled The Bahamas to reign supreme in the clash against local squads and teams from the powerful United States of America (USA). Indeed, ultimately, The Bahamas defeated the USA. Young Franco Miller Jr. (tournament most valuable player) and his floor colleagues rose to the occasion for Coach Clarke and cemented the school’s role, in my view, as the country’s boys’ high school basketball pacesetter.

Tabernacle has won seven Hugh Campbell titles. Although a private event, Hugh Campbell has been the marquee basketball tournament for high schools in The Bahamas for about four decades. Tabernacle Academy’s consistent performances demonstrate a continuance of the Grand Bahama success trend, which was started about 30 years ago by Catholic High, with Coach Gladstone “Moon” McPhee at the helm.

Coach Norris Bain, former Tabernacle Baptist Academy Principal, ignited the school’s basketball legacy that is now being expanded by Coach Clarke.

Down through the years, high school boys basketball in The Bahamas produced great programs, inclusive of St. Augustine’s College (SAC) in the old days; St. John’s College, led at the time by the inimitable Paul “Pablo” Darville; Aquinas College; C.C. Sweeting; R.M. Bailey; Jack Hayward High; St. George’s and Eight Mile Rock.

It could easily be argued, albeit against some protests, that Tabernacle sits at the top of the heap. The seven Hugh Campbell titles are quality credentials, and would be enough in the minds of many to rank them as the nation’s top boys high school basketball program, ever.

I think, though, that when the Thanksgiving High School Basketball Classic is added to the mix, Tabernacle must be given its due credit. Yes, there will be those who will seek to dilute the importance of the presence of Christian Academy of Knoxville and the other USA high school teams.

The legitimate point that can be made is that the general United States’ high school basketball program is decidedly of a higher caliber than what we have here in The Bahamas. It then follows that high school teams coming out of the USA are nothing to sneeze at.

Christian Academy of Knoxville was extremely competitive, led by a three-point scorer who seems like a young Steph Curry or Klay Thompson (of the Golden State Warriors).

I have had recent chats with Coach Clarke and found his desire for basketball knowledge, particularly of historic nature, quite impressive. He is certainly a good fit for Tabernacle. The odds are in favor of him functioning in a manner whereby Tabernacle will maintain its status in the top power echelon of Bahamian high school basketball.

The successful defense of the Thanksgiving crown was admirable.

Congratulations Coach Clarke! Congratulations and continued best wishes Falcons!

