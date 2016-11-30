NCAA-sanctioned Junkanoo Jam event might never return to Grand Bahama

Reports coming out of Bimini indicate that the highly regarded National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA)-sanctioned Junkanoo Jam was well received. I have been informed that the Basketball Travelers folks, who own the product that showcases some of the best of women’s collegiate basketball in the United States, were thrilled to be in Bimini.

The warm reception of the Bimini residents and the five-star accommodation at the Hilton Hotel are aspects that have factored heavily in favor of there being a continuance of that island as host to the Junkanoo Jam, going forward. Indeed, the 14th version of the women’s basketball extravaganza was hugely successful.

What about Grand Bahama?

There is a feeling that the island, which hosted the event for 13 years and had become synonymous to the world with the event, has sort of been shafted. The indication given by the organizers was that not enough rooms were available to accommodate the teams.

Well, it has been established that pretty close to 200 rooms, all told, were in fact available on the Thanksgiving weekend in Grand Bahama, as the restoration effort in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew has been exemplary.

It was yesterday in this space, when Coach Gladstone “Moon” McPhee was quoted, lamenting certain inconsistencies connected to Basketball Travelers and the event. Well, it looks like the tournament has been lost to Bimini. That’s good for that Northern Bahamas twin-island for sure. Perhaps there is a way for the wider Northern Bahamas to have a Junkanoo Jam experience at Thanksgiving time.

I think that the Ministry of Tourism ought to look into the possibility of Grand Bahama’s connection to the Junkanoo Jam being retained, whether through basketball seminars, school visits or otherwise. Basketball Travelers should indeed feel an obligation to the island that was so financially bountiful for 13 years.

It would probably take some thinking out of the box. The Bahamas’ Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry for Grand Bahama, while understandably appreciative that the country did not lose the Junkanoo Jam, should not settle for the situation as is. This is a true test of tourism personnel. The tourism ministry, with Minister Obie Wilchcombe as the catalyst, has been a big deliverer of sports tourism items of great value for the country.

In the case of Basketball Travelers, the Ministry of Tourism has been a great friend, and provider, to a certain extent. Let’s see what takes place to keep Grand Bahama in the Junkanoo Jam mix.

