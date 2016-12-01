Meacher Major goes back in the ring to highlight December 16 show

Bahamian super featherweight king Meacher Major is scheduled to highlight a boxing show on Friday December 16 at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium. Former heavyweight champion Raynaldo Minus is promoting the event.

Major is one of the staple products (we have just a few) of professional boxing in the country right now. At 34, he has been a professional for 16 years and although his career has not yielded a world title, he has become one of the leading local ring figures of his era.

Minus’ show, which has been sanctioned by the Bahamas Boxing Commission, is welcomed by the Bahamian boxing public and is to also showcase some former quality talents, namely Alpachino Allen, David Wallace and Lester Brown.

Major, no doubt is the star with one of the largest fan clubs. The product of the Kemp Road sector of the capital island of New Providence, Major has somewhat of a rock star following among the younger generation who live in the area. It is fitting that his bout will be the featured encounter on the program.

Major is 34 now, but it seems like not so long ago, he was a young up-and-coming 18-year-old super featherweight/lightweight boxer destined to be one of the best in the region. He did, for sure, become quite noted in the Caribbean region. On December 17 of 2005, at 23, Major captured the vacant lightweight title of The Bahamas and in May of the next year (2006), he defeated Mexican Luis Couoh to win the World Boxing Association’s (WBA) Caribbean Federation (FEDECARIBE) lightweight crown.

Major seemed on his way to greater stardom. However as often happens in the boxing game, he ran into managerial difficulties and spent several years re-arranging his career, to the point of preferring to personally represent himself in negotiations. That’s a difficult road to follow in boxing, but Major forged ahead and managed to avoid the pitfalls that some of his peers fell victims to.

Today, Major still competes as an independent fighter and no doubt will continue until he hangs up the gloves, competitively. For the present time however, he is still contributing, significantly to the rebuilding phase of professional boxing in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Major will carry a 22-6-1 win/loss/draw record into his December 16 contest, against an opponent yet to be officially named.

Hopefully, he will be successful and inspired to keep his career going. What’s possibly down the road for Meacher Major?

There is one particularly interesting prospect. It was 14 years ago, when Major squared off in the A La Carte Event Pavilion in Tampa, Florida against another young Caribbean fighter. It was actually another Bahamian-born boxer. His name was Edner Cherry, and on that occasion, victory was to be for the latter.

Major and Cherry became acquaintances. Cherry is the present Bahamian lightweight champ. His career has blossom beyond Major, but at the very least, perhaps at some point before they close out their careers, the two will meet again, even if just in an exhibition before adoring Bahamian fans, especially those of the Haitian communities.

They are both Bahamian sports ambassadors of significance, sons of the soil to be proud of.

In the meantime, boxing fans will more than likely be in for a treat as usual, if they show up to watch Major on the night of Friday December 16 at the Kendal Isaacs Gym.

(To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com)



