Thompson Foundation donates hurricane relief food certificates

Today, the Mychal Thompson Foundation will present hurricane relief $100 food certificates to 40-plus registered members at the Eight Mile Rock High School Gymnasium, in West Grand Bahama.

As chief executive officer (CEO) of the foundation and speaking on behalf of Chairman Mychal Thompson, I take great pride in being able to assist the families of the registrants, who mostly live in West Grand Bahama, an area that suffered much devastation from Hurricane Matthew.

The other sports entities that assisted in the aftermath of the hurricane, which caused heavy damage to Grand Bahama, New Providence and Andros, are to be congratulated. The foundation, that was established two years ago, has a strong membership of young boys and girls from homes in need and focuses on academic as well as sports development.

At the foundation’s launch ceremony, Thompson, the legendary icon who paved the way for Bahamians in the National Basketball Association (NBA), gave a message that inspired hope and motivated the young members to apply themselves to school work as eagerly as they become involved in sports.

Eight Mile Rock High Principal Ivan Butler is the chairman of the Foundation Academic Committee. He expressed satisfaction in the grade point averages attained by most of the registrants, in his first report.

This year, the foundation will give scholarships to members to attend the HOYTES (Helping Our Youth Through Education and Sports) Basketball Camp and the Bahamas Golf Federation’s (BGF) Northern Bahamas beginners program. The twofold sports scholarship approach will afford selected members the opportunities to explore options for sports participation in the future.

The HOYTES Program began about three decades ago. The founder is Gladstone “Moon” McPhee. It is conducted daily and provides travel exposure as well as basketball training.

Ambrose Gouthro, a former president of the Bahamas Golf Federation, presently is the chairman of the Northern Division of the organization. He has been approached to develop a formula for the participants of a beginners program.

The hurricane relief food certificates to be presented today are redeemable at Sawyer’s Food Store in Grand Bahama. Sawyer’s donated an additional five certificates. So in essence, there will be more than 50 recipients of the certificates.

In Grand Bahama, residents and companies have rallied to the cause in assisting the major stakeholders in the restoration and recovery process. It is therefore quite fitting that the Mychal Thompson Foundation gets into the mix.

The certificates presentation ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. today.

(To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com)



