Case could be made for Tiger as ‘greatest’ golfer in history

Tiger Woods himself set the standard for ultimate greatness in golf. From the outset, it was clear that his sights were set on matching or surpassing the 18 major tournaments Jack Nicklaus has won.

Well, Woods, who has been hampered by a series of injuries and subsequent surgeries that came on the heels of the personal disaster that cost him a marriage, has 14 majors.

Let’s add, though, the three junior United States Championships, the three U.S. Amateur Championships and the NCAA Individual Golf title, together with 79 tour wins, (second only to Sam Snead’s 82) and Wood’s career compares very favorably with that of Nicklaus, including the big 18 majors.

The dynamic Woods is presently in the country, his presence due to the hosting of the 2016 Hero Golf Challenge at the Albany Course. It’s as good a time as any to reflect on this masterful performer on golf links throughout the world.

Woods seems healthy again.

He reportedly had no problems, fashioning a round of 70 on Wednesday. For Woods, although winning is always uppermost in his mind, the bottom line will be whether he has found his groove of excellence that has allowed him to manage his way around any course, like none other has on such a consistent basis.

He will be 41 on the last day of this month, still a bit shy of the 46 years Nicklaus had lived when he won his last major title.

Some sports pundits have written Woods off. They don’t think he has it anymore. Not “having it” in Woods’ case simply means that once healthy, he will certainly win tournaments, but not the big ones.

Here’s the big question.

If it is generally felt that a healthy Tiger Woods will definitely win his share of tournaments, why then can’t one or a few of them be of the major variety?

Surely, Woods believes he can still win majors. I believe he is good for about five more, on the condition his body holds up.

Indeed, competing at Albany in the 2016 Hero Challenge could be the beginning of another era for Eldrick Tiger Woods. Amazingly, not too long ago it seems, he was the whiz kid of the links. He was outstanding and dominant like none before. Now, he is the elder statesman, with a body surgically repaired in several places, depending more upon intelligence rather than raw natural talent.

If healthy, he will pass Snead for sure.

Hopefully, for the sake of Tiger’s golfing legacy, he is not due for another round of injuries anytime soon. A healthy Tiger will be a big plus for the sports world and golf would be galvanized once again.

Welcome to The Bahamas, Tiger!

Best wishes for a healthy run on courses around the world.

• To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com.



