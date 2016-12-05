The Bahamas is becoming a sports mecca

Prime Minister Perry Christie and Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Dr. Daniel Johnson have proclaimed The Bahamas the sports host mecca of the future.

Certainly it is being proven that this country is becoming quite popular. There is an increasing interest from outside sports entities to showcase their events here. Three mega National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) basketball events (Battle 4 Atlantis, Summer of Thunder and Junkanoo Jam Invitational) are a collective case in point for sure.

Collegiate American football got a taste of The Bahamas two years ago, and is seeking to gain a foothold in this country. Soccer and boxing are likely to get into the act, as discussions are presently going on for major events to come to either New Providence or Grand Bahama. There are several golf events on the drawing board.

The year 2017 is loaded with international sports events coming to the shores of The Bahamas – the FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) Beach Soccer World Cup, the Commonwealth Youth Games and the aforementioned events, just to name a few.

As pointed out in this space before though, it is important for The Bahamas to receive its fair share of the proceeds. Sure, there is the factor of positive exposure for the country. It’s difficult to put a dollar value on that. Nevertheless, the disparity of what stays here and what goes out is a matter of concern.

As for the events being staged at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium and Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium, it is the National Sports Authority (NSA) on behalf of the government, that monitors the situation to ensure a good balance. There is the challenge though to ensure a good size slice of the revenue pie for The Bahamas.

The infield at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium received a major overhaul for the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl and ensuing events. The collegiate bowl game is less than three weeks away, set for December 23 at the stadium.

Quite clearly, the concentration is on the matter at hand, the bowl game between Old Dominion University and Eastern Michigan University. It’s a prime event and certainly consistent with the country’s expanding sports market.

Of course, there will be a post analysis. The numbers will be crunched in a detailed way to determine the way forward. It is important for Bahamians to understand that this is new ground being broken in The Bahamas. Never before has the country been in such great demand to host top sporting events.

It is incumbent on NSA Chairman Lynden Maycock and his colleagues and all other Bahamian sports leaders who are associated with hosting events, to do all in their power to make sure The Bahamas gets what is deserving from the revenue totals.

Now, the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl is upon us. Let’s allow the event to conclude, then wait for the evaluation.

(To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com)



