Sports leaders challenged to identify true heroes

Today, for emphasis, I focus once again on the statistical shortcoming within the national sports program. It has been generally, a shabby effort when it comes to recording official records of teams and individual performances.

Once ago, sports leaders considered statistics an important part of the whole sports mix, and so they kept records. They monitored milestone performances, to be compared through the subsequent generations.

Unfortunately, in many instances, important records have been either lost or done away with. In this present era, when there is a big concentration on saluting those who contributed to sports development in the country, the respective organizers are handicapped.

For the most part, the sports leaders of today know nothing or very little of the heroes of yesteryear. To compound that lack of knowledge, they have very little in the form of documented statistics to go on. Therefore, they rely on information verbally given by the few who are able to make the connection with previous sporting eras.

For instance, because I have showcased American football in this space recently, there is a lot of information coming my way, some of which the well intended head personnel of the Commonwealth American Football League (CAFL) can not be expected to know of.

A communication I received recently from Walter Missick brought back to memory, noted stalwarts of the sport who were based in Grand Bahama and played significant roles in the upward movement of senior league American football when it was at its most popular point in Bahamian history.

Missick, a quality defensive back in his own right, reminded me of the great Fr. Mo Molina. His work in crafting skilled players who performed for the Eight Mile Rock Crushers and the Noelco Raiders is legendary. Some of the names associated with Fr. Molina include Gregory Rodgers, McArthur Rigby, Joshua Missick, Sid Forbes, Dencil Jones, Lonie Wildgoose, George Saunders, John Callhoun, and John Hanna, according to Missick. Add names such as Phil Grant, Sherrick “Sharkey” Martin and Calvin Martin, among others. Without a doubt, it’s clear that Grand Bahama produced its share of American football heroes.

The Eight Mile Rock Crushers, the Freeport Hurricanes, and the Nassau Jets, arguably pulled more fans out to games than any other teams. Perhaps it might be best for the CAFL to determine to hold events annually or every two years for the purpose of paying tribute to American football heroes. Maximize the moment.

