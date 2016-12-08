The Ernie Banks/Andre Rodgers connection

When Ernie Banks passed away, he closed out a chapter that included an element about Bahamian legend Andre Rodgers that never got much attention.

Banks was a veteran star at shortstop when Rodgers became a member of the Chicago Cubs in 1961. Banks was 30 and in his prime, having just won consecutive Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards in the National League in Major League Baseball (MLB) - 1958 and 1959.

Rodgers was 27, long, lanky and nifty at short, but, there was Ernie “Mr. Cubs” Banks cemented in short. In an amazing turn of events, the good-natured Banks moved to first base and allowed the Bahamian to take over the shortstop position. It was an unusual situation. Stars are not inclined to move away from a comfort zone for anybody, in particular a newcomer to the team.

However, Banks went to first base and Rodgers anchored short for the Cubs through the 1964 season after which he was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rodgers spent his first four seasons in the major leagues with the New York Giants in 1957 and the San Francisco Giants in 1958, 1959 and 1960. He was with the Cubs for four years, from 1961 through 1964, and he spent the last three years of his major league career with the Pirates. The connection always seemed more so to the Cubs though.

Rodgers explained once, saying that somehow he felt more at home in Chicago, with Banks in particular,

Billy Williams and Lou Brock. He related to them but recalled with near reverence how Banks wouldn’t hesitate for a moment to pass on knowledge or point out something that needed to be changed.

With his background at shortstop, Banks was significant for Rodgers. Tips about playing the position and the habits of base runners enabled Rodgers to rise to a position of respect at shortstop. Rodgers was mild mannered but more of an introvert. Banks was mild mannered and affable and outgoing. I recall Rodgers smiling and marveling at how “happy” Banks always was.

In truth, Banks just lived his life as though playing baseball was the greatest gift one could ever receive. Both players have passed on, but The Bahamas is indeed indebted to the man. He embraced our baseball pioneer and welcomed him in Chicago. Those four years were the most comfortable and productive years of Rodgers’ career.

No doubt, Ernie Banks made a positive difference.

Rest in peace guys!

