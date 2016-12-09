National Sports Academy still not in place

Unquestionably Prime Minister Perry Christie is one of the most successful politicians in the history of The Bahamas. He is for sure in that elite circle, one of just four prime ministers/premiers. However, justifiable or not, his legacy includes claims by the disenchanted of failed promises. He is indeed quite a promising man. He has good ideas.

For instance, the Bahamas National Sports Academy concept is excellent. A national sports academy can be quite the transforming entity, one that ultimately doubles the country’s sports power.

In 2013, Prime Minister Christie launched the idea officially. He commissioned a group to draft a report for Cabinet perusal. The sporting community welcomed the development. In September of 2013, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Dr. Daniel Johnson led a fact-finding delegation to Cuba.

Minister Johnson and delegates were treated to a comprehensive tour of the Cuban sports facilities and institutions. Several months later, the official report was completed and presented. The Agreement for Sports Cooperation had been signed during the Cuban tour. Dr. Johnson signed on behalf of The Bahamas and First Vice President of the Institute of Sports in Cuba, Roberto Leon Richards Aguiar, represented the Cuban Government.

From that moment, Cuba stood prepared to help The Bahamas grow its very own national sports academy. The Cuban Ambassador in The Bahamas, at every opportunity, underscored Cuba’s readiness to go forward with cooperative efforts.

Since then, there has been talk of the National Sports Academy being integrated with the transformation of the former College of The Bahamas (COB) into university status. That transition is now completed, and there has been little talk of the proposed National Sports Academy.

The Bahamas Swimming Federation (BSF) arranged with the Cuban Ambassador as a catalyst, for Cuban trainers to assist with its national program.

I understand talks are ongoing between the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture for funding to secure the service of a Cuban coach. No doubt, the Cuban Ambassador will be willing to do his part in facilitating an arrangement in that regard. The idea is to have little sports academies, such as Coach Anthony’s Williams’ program on Moore’s Island in the Abacos, all come under the umbrella of the Bahamas National Sports Academy.

Hopefully, the proposed Bahamas National Sports Academy will unfold. The Agreement of Sports Cooperation is significant. Cuba can provide a lot of sports expertise. Perhaps with the BLTA becoming proactive in pursuit of its own academy, on a national level, Prime Minister Christie, sports minister Johnson and others will intensify the Bahamas National Sports Academy process.

It should be kept in mind however, that when quality Bahamian coaches/trainers can be found, they ought to be included in the mix. The Cuban sports tradition is rich and that country’s representatives can pass on a whole lot to The Bahamas.

We must find a way though to incorporate those Bahamians who have worked so well with sports development among our young athletes over the years. I refer to such as Coach Williams in athletics, Meacher Major in boxing, Bradley Bain in tennis, Gladstone “Moon” McPhee in basketball and others of that ilk.

Let’s get back on the ball with the Bahamas National Sports Academy, the prime minister’s baby.

(To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com)



