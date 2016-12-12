Local women’s basketball in crisis

At a time when Grand Bahama’s Jonquel Jones has climbed to the highest point ever attained in women’s world basketball by a Bahamian, the female element of the game in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas is in crisis.

It is ironic that, despite the first substantive showing of a Bahamian in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and Jones’s amazing debut in the Women’s Korean Basketball League (WKBL), locally, Mynez Cargill-Sherman is crying out and pleading for support.

Indeed, the very survival of the local women’s basketball league play is in jeopardy, according to Cargill-Sherman, who has been a giant of a new era pioneer for female participants of the game.

Cargill-Sherman was the founding president of the New Providence Women’s Basketball Association (NPWBA) and took it through the embryonic years, making meaningful strides. The NPWBA became a significant part of the national basketball landscape and appeared to be headed for years of even greater significance.

I applaud other new age women’s basketball leaders, but there is no doubt that when Cargill-Sherman took a leave of absence for personal reasons, she was missed. The NPWBA forged on, however, and maintained an identity within the mix of sports leagues in the country. Cargill-Sherman returned to the scene several years ago and confronted the challenges the struggling NPWBA presented.

I know very well about Cargill-Sherman’s passion for women’s basketball in particular, and the game in general. I observed the zeal demonstrated by Cargill-Sherman and her colleagues when the NPWBA was established. Now, she has taken up the mantle of leadership once again and laments the lack of interest shown to female sports programs in the country.

Cargill-Sherman recently expressed her concerns.

“I am very disappointed at the way our females are treated. There is no comparison at all when we look at the support and acknowledgment given to others. When it comes to support, it is so difficult for the female players,” said Cargill-Sherman. “Just as simple as getting a sponsor or a small grant is the hardest thing to be accomplished in this society. Personally, I have been struggling for the past two years after returning to the NPWBA, and I find it almost impossible to continue. I met a drained league, two years in arrears of awards, gym rental outstanding, security services and referee fees all outstanding.

“The NPWBA is the last surviving female league in the country, and believe it or not, we still cannot garner attention. Last year, I jump-started a junior development division, but I don’t see it coming back this year and there has been no further development of the program. The BBF (Bahamas Basketball Federation) was able to travel with a junior team last summer for the first time in years,” she informed.

It is easy to vouch for the contributions to national basketball development by Cargill-Sherman and those who worked with her during her first tenure as president, and the executives supporting her at this time.

It is necessary to point out, however, that the Bahamas Basketball Federation has the full responsibility for fortifying any entity that enhances the national basketball program in the country. The government,through the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, would be out of order, in connecting directly with the NPWBA. That jurisdiction belongs to the BBF.

The NPWBA operates under the auspices of the BBF and from its infancy should have been better assisted. The success of female basketball in the country is essential on the whole. There is so much that the BBF has responsibility for. Accordingly, in this space, I seek at times, to emphasize the importance of the BBF doing a much better job of marketing the product.

While the BBF constantly allows an excellent product to be under-valued/under-compensated, when endorsing foreign associates, who, through their locally hosted tournaments make millions of dollars, an all-important female segment of the game is close to death.

Female basketball league play was sustained through the years, at the Priory Court, the Nassau Stadium and subsequently the government gymnasiums. The different eras of stability showcased stalwarts such as Betty Cole, Cynthia Moxey-Pratt, Patsy Taylor, Willamae Ferguson, Patricia Coakley, Deninez Moss, Dr. Pattie Symonette, Hattie Moxey, Oria Wood-Knowles, Dr. Linda Davis and Mynez Cargill-Sherman and the new age female basketball standouts.

Some of the basketball ladies from the glory years, such as Willamae Ferguson, are no longer with us on this side of eternity. What’s happening today regarding women’s basketball does no justice at all to their pioneer efforts. Cole, Moxey-Pratt and the others, still with us, would naturally be saddened to hear of the plight of local women’s basketball, as noted by Cargill-Sherman.

Meanwhile, there is a female basketball player who is the biggest Bahamian name (male or female) in the sport at this time. Yes, Jonquel Jones is making a nation proud and gaining the full respect of the world, as she dominates competition in the WKBL while leading the Woori Bank Wibee of South Korea to a 12-0 win/loss record and the acknowledged status as one of the best teams in all of the huge continent of Asia. Such irony!

Today, I join Cargill-Sherman in her passionate plea for the cause of women’s basketball in the land.

(To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com)




