‘Bay Street Boys’ played significant sports role

The ‘Bay Street Boys’, a tag synonymous with the first governing party of the country, the United Bahamian Party (UBP), will probably forever be linked primarily to a rich business history.

A group of elite white businessmen controlled the politics of the country up until Majority Day, January 10, 1967 when the UBP lost the governing position to the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP). Although maligned down through the years as the party not particularly interested in the well-being of the majority of Bahamians, there were indeed some “positives” associated with the UBP.

For instance, the UBP’s role in national sports development was distinguished. It could be argued, actually, that the UBP’s sports development role was greater than all of the governments that followed. I make no particular case for the UBP, but the facts speak volumes.

Thus, in this year of 2016, as the days wind down, today I give readers some details about the UBP’s sporting contribution to nation building. It was 50 years ago to the date of September 2, 1966 when the UBP achieved a sports milestone that has lived on to the benefit of successive governments. Following is a chapter from a book I wrote, “A Modern Perspective of the UBP”, that presents a sporting outlook on the political party, some to this day, still think negatively of:

(UBP’s Contribution to Sports)

“Without a doubt, although not remembered and never highlighted prior to the publication of this book, the United Bahamian Party was most beneficial to the development of sports in The Bahamas.

“The UBP’s general concept of superiority, its contribution to and interaction with the masses in sports will always be one of the great contradictions in Bahamian life. Sir Stafford Sands, through Burns House Limited, was a stalwart sponsor of baseball. His devotion to the team is a significant part of the Bahamian baseball legacy.

“Also, many within the UBP family were ardent and productive regional and international sailors of note. Besides Sir Durward Knowles, who is widely known across the Bahamian archipelago for his achievements, Sir Roland Symonette and Sir Stafford to a large extent, laid the foundation for the future accomplishments of our sailors.

“Sir Roland built the Nassau Yacht Club and Sir Stafford brought the first Star Class craft into the country. It was, of course, in this class that Knowles, Sloane Farrington and Cecil Cooke would go on to attain heights that initially stamped The Bahamas as a “mighty” little sports power nation. Knowles and Farrington won the Star Class World Championship in 1947 and an Olympic bronze medal in 1956, in Melbourne, Australia. Knowles and Cooke captured the gold medal at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, but, names like Godfrey Kelly, his brothers Basil and David, Kenneth Albury, Godfrey Lightbourn, Bobby Symonette and Foster Clarke, won medals and prestige for The Bahamas as well. Albury and Godfrey Kelly were the only Bahamian sailors other than Knowles, Farrington and Cooke, to win races at the Olympic level.

“Perhaps the icing on the cake in terms of the UBP’s input in the sports development of this nation was the launch of the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre. On September 2, 1966, (four short months before it lost political control of the country to the Progressive Liberal Party), the UBP Government officially opened the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre with a focus on two facilities, the Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium and the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium.

“It was a very special day in the country’s history and the facility was to become the hallmark sports complex in the region. On that ‘opening day’, certificates of merit were given to outstanding Bahamians in sports. They were: Thomas Robinson and Timothy Barrett (athletics); Gomeo Brennan (boxing); Durward Knowles, Sloane Farrington and Cecil Cooke (sailing); Kingsley Poitier (bodybuilding); Andre Rodgers (baseball); and Father Marcian Peters (voluntary services to youth and sports).

“Making up the country’s Sports Advisory Council at the time were Basil T. Kelly (chairman), Thomas Robinson, Senator G.A. Bethel, Charles Major Sr., Captain Durward Knowles, J. Barrie Farrington, Bernise P. Albury, W.J. Rodgers and K.H. Parker (secretary).”

This trip down memory lane offers verification that indeed it was the United Bahamian Party that pioneered national sports development in The Bahamas.

Now, 50 years later, the UBP’s sports efforts are saluted.

(To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com)




