Pennerman, Charlton get back on track for Purdue

Coming off injury-plagued 2016 seasons, Purdue track stars Keanu Pennerman and Devynne Charlton are both looking forward to strong seasons in 2017.

Both competed at the Hoosier Open at Gladstein Fieldhouse in Bloomington, Indiana, over the weekend, Pennerman taking part in the men’s 60 meters (m) and 300m, and Charlton running in the women’s 60m hurdles and 300m. Both were impressive, but it was the latter who turned in one of the more stunning performances of the day.

Charlton proved that she is back to form, winning the women’s 60m hurdles in a meet record of 8.09 seconds. Redshirt junior Charlton held off Olympian Jasmine Camacho-Quinn by one, one hundredth of a second. Kentucky sophomore Camacho-Quinn finished second in 8.10 seconds, and her teammate junior Jacklyn Howell was third in 8.27 seconds.

Camacho-Quinn qualified in 8.21 seconds and Charlton qualified for the final in 8.45 seconds.

The old meet record was 8.24 seconds, recorded by Kayla Parker, of Kentucky, three years ago.

“I feel pretty good. I feel 100 percent healed,” said Charlton yesterday. She suffered a back injury at the end of the indoor season this past year which kept her out of the Olympics. “It’s good to be back. I’m looking forward to a strong season. It was good to get in some competition before the real season starts in January. My goals are just to do better than I did last year in terms of time. If I’m able to accomplish that, that should produce some pretty good results.”

Charlton was about a tenth of a second off her personal best time - a school record of 7.97 seconds she recorded earlier this year. She also ran the 300m over the weekend, and was seventh in 39.37 seconds. Running unattached, Ellen Wortham won that event in 38.33 seconds.

“It was really tough being on the sidelines because I was never injured like that before,” she said. “I just kind of took everything in stride. I just used that time to observe what’s going on and prepare for this year. I’m pretty confident with where I am right now, especially with the way I competed this past weekend. That sets me up pretty good for the rest of the season.”

Pennerman, a sophomore, was strong for Purdue as well, finishing fourth in the men’s 60m in 6.94 seconds. His teammate, sophomore Malcolm Dotson won that event in 6.73 seconds, Kentucky freshman Craig Green finished second in 6.78 seconds, and running for New Realm Running, Shane Crawford crossed the finish line in third place in 6.86 seconds. Pennerman ran 6.99 seconds in the heats.

He came back in the 300m, and settled for fifth place in 35.17 seconds. Tennessee junior Christian Coleman won that event in a new stadium record of 33.26 seconds.

The other Bahamians at Purdue, redshirt sophomore Kinard Rolle and senior Carmiesha Cox, also competed at the meet.

Rolle won the men’s 500m, tied for the second fastest time in school history, 1:03.18. That time tied Alvin McNair’s mark for the second fastest time in program history, and was the fastest by an athlete from Purdue since 1990. In the men’s 4x400m final, Rolle and his Purdue teammates prevailed in 3:14.55. Rolle ran the third leg on that team. Indiana University finished second in 3:15.44, and Kentucky rounded out the top three in 3:19.45.

Cox ran in the women’s 4x400m final for Purdue. She ran the third leg and helped her team win the race in 3:44.38. Kentucky was second in 3:45.49, and Indiana finished third in 3:47.90.

The meet was hosted by Indiana University.

The Purdue Boilermakers are off for the Christmas holidays, and will return to action when they host the Gene Edmonds Open on January 6 and 7.







