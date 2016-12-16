A ‘Golden Boy’ emerged on the local sports landscape

It was 50 years ago when international sailing was the prime world sports identity for The Bahamas.

Star Class sailors Durward Knowles, Sloane Farrington and Cecil Cooke were the major Bahamian world stars. They were recognized, more so, than other outstanding sailors such as Bobby Symonette, who was coming into his own as an elite 5.5 meters icon, Kenneth Albury, Godfrey Kelly and their peers.

Gomeo Brennan and Yama Bahama in international boxing, were stars, and of course, we had the great Thomas Augustus Robinson of track fame. Charlie Major Sr. And Cyril Richardson had been long retired form high jumping and distance running competition, respectively. There were no other mega Bahamian sports names. The Bahamas was just in the embryonic stage on the rise to becoming a sports power nation.

When 1966 dawned, the country was ready for another golden sports hero.

Up stepped Timothy Barrett. He was a good sprinter but blessed with the right combination of athletic skills for the hop-step-and-jump event. Later, the event's name became solidified as the triple jump. A nation was soon to sing Barrett's praise and salute him as the new Bahamian sports golden boy.

Officially, the 1966 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games competition is listed to have taken place July 11-15 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Robinson, who was the country's premier track and field personality, was not around to compete with his regional buddies Enrique Figuerola of Cuba and Edwin Roberts of Trinidad & Tobago in the sprints. Thus, little was expected of The Bahamas.

Who, ever knows what fate has in store?

Barrett was representing The Bahamas in the triple jump. He was not a track and field name of great significance, at the time, in regional athletics, or for that matter anywhere outside of the capital island of The Bahamas, New Providence. He was to come up with a performance however, that would forever ensure that his name remained cemented in Bahamian track and field history and the CAC region gold medal listings.

Barrett out-dueled Cuban Jose Hernandez and Jamaican Trevor Thomas to claim the gold. He brought glory to The Bahamas with a 15.76 meters (m) - 51’ 8-1/2” - effort to edge out silver medalist Hernandez (15.72m - 51’ 7”), and Thomas (15.34m - 50’ 4”) had to settle for the bronze medal. Barrett's performance signaled a new era in track and field for The Bahamas, one in which athletes other than just Robinson, would develop to the point of being qualified to climb onto medal podiums around the world.

It would be a gradual process, that demanded patience, but a period that was highlighted by high jumper Lloyd Turnquest in 1970 (CAC Games bronze medal in Panama); Danny Smith's high hurdles silver medal (1975 Pan American Games in Mexico City); Mike Sands' 200m bronze medal (1975 Pan American Games in Mexico City); then the emergence of a new core group of athletes inclusive of another Bahamian triple jump great, Steve Hanna; strong man of discus and shot putt Bradley Cooper; and the lady of long jump elegance, Shonel Ferguson.

It was Barrett, who began the new wave of success in track and field in the country. Today, track and field is the sport most likely to produce medals for The Commonwealth of The Bahamas on all world competitive levels. Barrett is now one of the leading medical professionals in the country. We enjoyed a brief chat the other day, about the achievement in 1966.

It was a milestone, of surprise, that brought great pleasure to a nation. This year marks the 50th anniversary.

Continued best wishes Timmy!

(To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com)



