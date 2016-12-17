Bahamian Champ Williams now eager for chance at Commonwealth crown

He was a Commonwealth Heavyweight Boxing Contender for many years, but Bahamian Champ Sherman “Tank” Williams, never, before, consistently made an effort to go after the title.

Over the last two years, he fought infrequently and dropped out of the Commonwealth Boxing Council’s contender list. Recently though, at the CBC annual general meeting in London, I lobbied successfully for Williams on the strength of his quality record and a most recent victory.

Williams stopped Mateus Osorio in one round, December 3 in Denmark and is now a contender again for the Commonwealth crown. My CBC colleagues, by consensus, agreed to list him once again.

This time, he is eager to claim the championship. It is a good time for him. The title is presently being vacant.

“I want to go after the Commonwealth Crown. It doesn’t look like Evander Holyfield will ever get back in the ring with me. It doesn’t make sense for me to be chasing that fight. I have a backer in Denmark who is prepared to promote the fight for the Commonwealth title and that is my focus. I have gotten a commitment from him,” Williams disclosed on Thursday.

His name is certainly in the hat, but Williams and his support team will have to be aggressive. They need to put a title package together, inclusive of the agreement of another Commonwealth heavyweight contender, and present it to the Hon. Secretary of the CBC, Simon Block, in short order.

William is 44 and although still capable in the ring, he is running out of options to continue his career. At this stage, he is capable of giving any of the contenders a good fight and stands the chance to capture the title.

Time is of the essence for him, however.

“My idea is for the fight to take place in Denmark. My promoter has an arrangement with Denmark Television and the fight can be a big event. I will let him know what is expected. I really want to go after the Commonwealth title, win it and defend it a few times,” said Williams.

The Bahamas has had four previous Commonwealth boxing champions. Bimini’s Gomeo Brennan was the pioneer. He won the middleweight title twice during the 1960s; Ray Minus Jr. was a Commonwealth bantamweight champion in the 1980s; Steve Larramore won the Commonwealth super lightweight championship in 1989; and Jermain Mackey became the Commonwealth super middleweight titleholder in 2008.

Williams wants to join the band.

Best wishes to him!

• To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com.



