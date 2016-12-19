Eric Gordon, healthy, playing quality basketball for the Rockets

Eric Gordon, the shooting guard for the Houston Rockets, had one of his best stat lines in recent times on Saturday night, and signaled that, once healthy, he is one of the quality performers in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The 6-foot-4, eight-year veteran scored 20 points on 7-for-15 shooting (4-for-10 from three-point range), collected six rebounds, had four assists and made two steals. That’s the kind of game he brought into the NBA from Indiana University back in 2008, when the Los Angeles Clippers drafted him No. 7 in the first round.

There will be some who will be wondering what Gordon’s connection is, and how he gets to be spotlighted in this forum.

Well, he happens to be the often forgotten Bahamian element in the NBA. Once ago, he was the marquee Bahamian flavor in the NBA, but, along came Klay Thompson, son of the legendary Mychal Thompson. Klay has captivated basketball observers with his tremendous range from three-point land and his sensational well-rounded game. Also, he is one of the big three (along with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry) of the former NBA Champion Golden State Warriors.

Of course, Bahamians around every corner in the archipelago know about Chavano “Buddy” Hield. With his emergence as the best collegiate player in the United States last season, Hield grabbed the attention of the New Orleans Pelicans and was drafted No. 6 overall this past June. He is a born-Bahamian from Grand Bahama.

Bahamians know Hield and Thompson, for sure. Gordon is not in their neighborhood. He is not as popular with or as known to Bahamians.

Rather quietly however, he takes pride in his Bahamian roots, visiting often. There are those of us who are well aware of his matriarchal link to the country. His mother, Denise, is a born-Bahamian. She; Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Dr. Daniel Johnson; and former sports minister Neville Wisdom are first cousins, children of sisters.

Our sports-minded Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe knows Gordon quite well also.

Gordon has had his health issues, and has been slowed by injuries over the last four seasons. He played with the Clippers (2008-2011) and the Pelicans (2011-2016). Ironically, Hield now plays with the Pelicans.

Gordon’s accolades include being selected to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2009; he also was a collegiate Third Team All-American in 2008. He was a collegiate standout and is one of the best Big Ten Conference players of all-time. He was Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2008 and First Team All-Big Ten, also in 2008. Gordon was also a McDonald’s All-American in 2007, and that year, he was honored as “Mr. Basketball” in the state of Indiana.

I suppose, more readers will now be curious about him, and perhaps, if Gordon can avoid injuries for the rest of the season and the balance of his career, he will indeed become a popular name in The Bahamas, as is the case with Klay Thompson and “Buddy” Hield.

The Rockets presently hold the No. 2 position in the Southwest Conference with a 21-7 win/loss record. The San Antonio Spurs are 21-5. Houston is on a playoff pace with James Harden moved to the point and leading the way.

Gordon is credibly filling in Harden’s old shooting guard slot. He came off the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday to play 36 minutes in the 111-109 overtime victory on the road.

Gordon surely has game! Best wishes and an early Happy Birthday greeting to him!

Gordon will be 28 on Christmas Day, December 25.

(To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com)



