The Bahamas, Haiti boxing rivalry on the horizon

The performances of two Haitian boxers in particular, and a third before he was knocked out, as two Caribbean nations, The Bahamas and Haiti, faced off on Friday night at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium, could set the stage for an exciting boxing rivalry.

Although Remy Felisier’s 25 pounds advantage over Bahamian Ivan Moxey (144-119) caused the Bahamas Boxing Commission to declare the bout an exhibition, the two boxers excited the crowd.

Haitian Pierre Ernabe and Lester Brown fought one of the most competitive bouts seen locally in years. They both gave the audience great moments and a draw would have satisfied all the onlookers. However, it was Brown who got the split decision victory (39-38, 38-39, 40-37) by the judges’ scorecards.

In another thriller, for as long as it lasted, Haitian Dercastravo Delian looked very much the better fighter for two minutes of the first round against Bahamian Bernard Rolle. However, the Haitian made a mistake. Satisfied that he could easily outbox Rolle, Delian threw caution to the wind and ventured into deep waters by choosing to slug it out.

With the first round closing, the 264 and a half-pound Rolle bulled Delian (224 pounds) into the ropes. Instead of tying up his heavier opponent, the visiting boxer decided to slug his way off the ropes. It was his undoing. A dynamite-like left hook to the jaw ended the night for Delian at 2:40 of the round.

He struggled to get up as referee Gregory Storr gave the count. When Storr checked his vital signs, Delian stumbled forward. Wisely, Storr waved the match over as Delian staggered to his corner, unable to get his balance for a full two minutes.

The sudden ending of the fight electrified the Kendal Isaacs Gym. The bout solidified the show, promoted by Renaldo Minus. It kind of saved the day for the promotion because in the finale, Meacher Major’s Puerto Rican opponent Roberto Acevedo stopped fighting at 1:55 of the second round.

Acevedo lost a great portion of his purse as a result. The Bahamas Boxing Commission withheld 75 percent of his pay. The decision served notice to foreign boxers contracted to fight in The Bahamas.

The commission will not be tolerant of boxers who are ruled to have quit without justification. The night turned out to be good for the boxing fraternity. Promoter Minus would do well to continue tapping into the Haitian market for fighters. What happened on Friday could have been the beginning of a strong boxing rivalry.

The Bahamas won the engagement 3-0. Nevertheless, the Haitian boxing flavor was tasty.

