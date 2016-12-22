Major pushes for boxing revival

Puerto Rico’s Roberto Acevedo was not able to get his way with Bahamian Meacher “Major Pain” Major.

Last Friday night at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium in New Providence, the Puerto Rican employed craftiness and borderline tactics during the first round. When the bell rang, he brushed a late punch against the head of Major.

Early in the second round, he applied what appeared to be two crushing headlocks on Major. Referee Gregory Storr was hard-pressed to pull Acevedo’s arm from around Major’s head and neck area. It was as if he determined the roughhouse style was the only way to victory. Once determined that Major was up to the task of defending himself, and also of going on the offensive in a damaging way, at 1:55 of the second round, Acevedo stopped fighting and went to his corner.

He did this against the wishes of his corner man, who clearly and annoyingly waved Acevedo back to the action. Ultimately, the referee disqualified Acevedo, Major got his 23rd victory as a pro and the Bahamas Boxing Commission penalized the visiting boxer by seizing three quarters of his $2,400 purse.

Major proved resilient and purposeful in the ring, just as he is determined to lead a revival of boxing in The Bahamas.

“I want to be a part of more and more local boxing shows. The fans are out there and they are yearning for our shows. I intend to utilize my association with the Pan American Caribbean Boxing Organization (PACBO) to provide activities to bring the sport back. I really think we have what it takes to put together shows at least every other month.

“Acevedo has been around the blocks in boxing. He tried some things in there against me. I mean, he held my head and didn’t want to let it go a couple of times, but, the referee was on top of the situation and he did not allow the match to get out of hand. I was comfortable every step of the way though, and got another win. I want to be more active and whether it is for a Commonwealth or Caribbean zonal title, I want to do my part to push boxing in my country,” Major said, following his performance on Friday.

There certainly was enthusiasm in the Kendal Isaacs Gym on Friday. The crowd was not large, but appreciative and gave notice of what could be.

Recently, I attended the Commonwealth Boxing Council’s (CBC) Annual General Meeting in London, England, and spoke with several Caribbean colleagues. There is new interest in high-profiling the sport in the region.

I expect zonal and regional boxing categories to come alive. Major wants to do his part to ensure that The Bahamas is prominently in the mix.

His dedication to the sport is exemplary.

(To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com)



