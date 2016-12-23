Popeyes Bahamas Bowl significant to country’s sports host reputation

The third version of the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl will take place today at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. Teams from Old Dominion and Eastern Michigan will clash in one of the high profile college football contests under the jurisdiction of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Indeed, the sanction by the NCAA, gives the event status equal to the other collegiate football bowl encounters that occur all over the United States during the year-end holiday season.

Popeyes Bahamas Bowl is huge for the image of our country and there is mutual regard for the benefits to all parties. The main sponsor, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and the Ministry of Tourism on behalf of The Bahamas’ government, have established an excellent working relationship.

Earlier in the week, I had a meaningful chat with Chris Pika, who heads the public relations arm for the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl. There is no doubt the joint arrangement is well appreciated and respected by all and sundry. Pika spoke about the ultimate intent for the now traditional Christmas-time sports event to become more synonymous with all of The Bahamas and there is a full interest in that regard.

It would indeed be good for the mega events taking place on New Providence to be more representative of the entire Bahamas, as best as is possible. The make-up of the country does present quite a problem, given the stretched out nature of the various inhabited land areas of The Bahamas.

While this challenge is fully acknowledged, we must continue to find ways to connect more islands, even if just by way of clinics or visits to various schools in the Family Islands, to speak to students about the different prime sporting events that are showcased in New Providence.

In just three short years, the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl has become an all-important ingredient of the country’s sports-tourism product. It is an established fact that the visits to The Bahamas have counted as special happenings in the lives of the team members who competed in 2014 and 2015.

The same obviously holds for the Eastern Michigan Eagles and their supporters, and the Old Dominion Monarchs and all who have come in to cheer them on, today. The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

ESPN will take the event to the world and The Bahamas will get ample exposure. The Popeyes Bahamas Bowl is very much in keeping with the joint venture forged between the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture to market The Bahamas as a sports destination.

In recent times, the efforts to promote the country through sports have reaped favorable results. In fact, today, our sports background is the most-rewarding aspect of Bahamian life.

Continued best wishes to all connected to the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl!

(To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com)



