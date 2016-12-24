The Chris Brown era coming to a close

Chris Brown has been the most influential Bahamian quarter miler by far, in the country’s 16 year-run as one of the world’s men’s 1600 meters relay powers.

As his era moves towards the sunset, Brown is a cause for much reflection.

There are questions as to what he will focus on, once he decides that he will compete no more. He has indicated to me a deep interest in continuing his Chris Brown Bahamas Invitational and also assisting in bringing the best track and field athletes in the world to other sister nations in the Caribbean for periodic, and in some cases, annual events.

In regards to his retirement, I think also of the state of affairs of our men’s 1600 meters relay product, once Brown is no longer in the mix as a competitor.

Brown has really seemed eternal. He is 38, and his captivating anchor leg sealed the bronze medal for The Bahamas at the Rio Olympics, just earlier this year. He might end up having second thoughts, but at the moment, it is doubtful that the Rio Olympics was his last competitive stage.

He’ll probably be in London again as a competitor in 2017, this time though, for the International Associations of Athletic Federations (IAAF) World Championships. The Bahamas will be looking for a fifth Outdoor World Championships medal.

With Brown, The Bahamas has won four Olympic 1600 meters relay medals (one gold, one silver and two bronze); four Outdoor World Championships medals (one gold, two silver and a bronze); one Indoor World Championships medal (bronze); one Pan American Games medal (gold); and two Central American and Caribbean Championships medals (gold).

Brown, has thus, been a factor in 12 successful relay medal runs for The Bahamas. Throughout The Bahamas’ reign as one of the best men’s 1600 meters relay countries in the world, Brown has been the stabilizing force. At the outset it was Brown’s determination and enthusiasm that sparked his teammates. Then later, teammates were fortified by Brown’s guidance as the more experience senior runner.

Blessed with a character that positively relates to all others, he has been that great balance in the face of adversity, controversy, baton exchange mix-ups and coaches- botched lineups.

It’s certainly not too early for the quarter mile fraternity in the country and the parent executives for track and field, to start focusing on someone to replace the leadership provided by Brown.

Of the present lot, Michael Mathieu stands out as the best option for the role of leader. Alonzo Russell, Steven Gardiner and Steven Newbold are relatively new to international competition. Demetrius Pinder and Ramon Miller are the other two top quality Bahamian quarter milers today.

Now is the time to prepare for that day when they will be without Brown. Avard Moncur, Carl Oliver, Tim Munnings, Troy McIntosh, Andretti Bain, Andre Williams, and Nathaniel McKinney all left the scene after competing with Brown. The Bahamian men’s 1600 program stayed strong.

Bahamians have come to expect medals from the quarter milers. The confidence level has been high in large part because of Brown being on one of the legs. The end comes for everything on his side of eternity.

It must be accepted that we are going into a year (2017) that might very well be the last competitive one for Brown.

• To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com.



