BFA program strives for world recognition

When the 2017 FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) Beach Soccer World Cup takes place in Nassau, from April 27-May 7, the sports host reputation of The Bahamas will be at stake, in truth, but there is another factor, in my view, that is more significant.

The Bahamas Football Association (BFA) has not, in its history, been able to produce teams that have elevated the country into a regional or international soccer powerhouse. We have showed potential during different eras since the 1930s in men’s soccer, but nothing substantial. Six years ago, our women’s national team climbed momentarily into the top eight bracket in the CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football) zone, on the junior side, but female soccer at the regional and international level has since declined.

In recent times, The Bahamas’ men’s beach soccer team has given local observers hope that prominence in that category of the game could come soon. The truth be told though, up to this time, despite the fact that soccer in the country has been organized for about 80 years, the national program has not delivered world cup caliber teams.

The country’s competitive status could change for the better at the beach soccer world cup, scheduled to take place at the state-of-the-art facility, situated just west of the entrance to the Sidney Poitier Bridge on East Bay Street. We have soccer bragging rights for facilities. The beach soccer venue is one of the finest in this region.

The BFA gained respect among the well-meaning sector of the world soccer fraternity when a bribery offer was refused. All in all, The Bahamas has a clean soccer image. Competitively however, as a nation, we are still striving for world recognition.

The 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup is a grand opportunity. As the host nation, The Bahamas is already in. From February 20-26, two other CONCACAF representatives will emerge from the regional qualifying tournament.

Qualification rounds are still to be completed, or started, in Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania and South America. At present, seven nations have already qualified, other than the host country. The qualifying nations are as follows: Nigeria, Senegal, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Switzerland, and Tahiti.

When all is said and done with the qualifying rounds, it figures that European teams will again pose the most serious threat, along with Brazil. Europe is so tough that Russia, the winners in 2011 and 2013, did not qualify this time around. Poland is considered by some to be the strongest out of Europe. Brazil has won the beach soccer world cup four times and can never be counted out.

It is from such a backdrop of world beach soccer annals, The Bahamas will be trying to prove worthy of praise, competitively. Having the world cup event here is huge for the country. The BFA, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture are due congratulations for ensuring that The Bahamas met the requirements to qualify as a host nation.

Now, we need to show up competitively.

(To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com)



