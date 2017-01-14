2017 World Relays Committee forges ahead

There are a few different players on the Local Organizing Committee for the 2017 International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF) World Relays, but it is still a body fortified with knowledge and experience.

Keith Parker remains the chairman; Pauline Davis Thompson is co-chairperson; Rosamunde Carey the chief executive officer; Lionel Haven is the managing director; Tonique Williams is the deputy managing director; Simon Wilson is the treasurer; Grafton Ifill Jr. is the government liaison representative; and Natasha Adderley is the chief financial officer. Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture Permanent Secretary Calvin Balfour and Coleen Hanna sit around the table as well, I understand.

Parker is steeped in track and field knowledge and sports administration, and should be as always, a quality guide. Davis-Thompson is a member of the IAAF Council. She is just so instrumental for track and field in The Bahamas, because of her status as an IAAF Council Member. Carey is the president of the Bahamas Association of athletic Associations (BAAA).

Thus, it seems finally, that the fighting behind the scene for control has ended and the event is well in hand. Again, the National Sports Authority was in the mix, causing a confused situation. In this space yesterday, I emphasized the importance of Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Dr. Daniel Johnson setting the NSA power brokers straight on their jurisdiction.

A lot of the problems regarding the preparation for the 2017 World Relays at the Thomas Robinson National Stadium on April 22-23 stemmed from the NSA jockeying for control of the event, I was told. If totally true, it’s quite strange. The National Sports Authority

Act 2010 mandates responsibility for government facilities.

To the best of my knowledge, nothing in the Act gives the NSA the authority to control competitive events.

One of the criticisms faced by Prime Minister Perry Christie is his slow approach to resolving matters of national importance. He always appears to be minded to let matters, of which he is the bottom line, drift along, hoping that they sort themselves out.

For instance, on another issue of national interest, his party’s (Progressive Liberal Party) candidacy for the Central Grand Bahama seat, PM Christie is allowing a fight to go on in public between senator Julian Sawyer and entrepreneur Ginger Moxey. The battle has gotten nasty and as leader he should have stepped in by now to avoid a building party controversy.

With the 2017 World Relays issue, he finally called the parties together and established that the authority for coordinating the 2017 World Relays would as before, rest with the Local Organizing Committee in conjunction with designated representatives from the IAAF.

From all appearances now, it looks like full steam ahead for the third installment of the IAAF World Relays. It has already been arranged for Breezes to be the host hotel for the athletes and the Hilton will accommodate the IAAF officials and other related dignitaries.

The event was slow out of the blocks, but is indeed now up and running. It is one of the key events on the IAAF calendar. No doubt, IAAF President Lord Sebastian Coe and his executive associates are counting on the quality hosting that has become normal for The Bahamas, to enhance the brand of the world parent body for track and field.

• To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com.



