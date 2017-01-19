Flag football prominence due to dedicated leaders

Jayson Clarke, Craig Smith and Tim Roberts are the three names most synonymous with flag football in the country. They are assisted by quality executives and hard-driving contributors.

The result is a sports force that has taken the country by storm. Not too long ago, flag football was nothing more than a recreational pastime. Now, authentic leagues are thriving on the capital island of New Providence, Grand Bahama and Abaco. Clarke heads the Bahamas Flag Football League (BFFL), Smith is president of the Grand Bahama Flag Football League (GBFFL) and Tim Roberts holds the top post in the Abaco Flag Football League (AFFL).

The enthusiasm of the flag football players is infectious, as well over 1,000 players are active in the three leagues. What is so praiseworthy of the leagues is the organized programs each has crafted. Their regular seasons and playoffs flow smoothly. Last year, the flag football fraternity hit a major milestone. The first national flag football championships took place in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

With that initiative, flag football crossed over into the mainstream as a core sport in the country. Flag football is among that elite group of sports disciplines capable of organizing and staging national championships. Now, the flag football folks are looking forward to the much-talked-about international invitational.

Last year, Nuvolari Chootosingh, the Grand Bahama tourism sports manager, threw out the idea of an invitational to which teams across Florida would be invited. The idea is a good one. The flag football people certainly think so. On Tuesday, Smith said such an event would be exciting and add to the flag football profile in the region.

“Nuvolari mentioned the possibility of an invitational, and I like that. It would take a lot of work, but we just have to deal with it. It would be great for the sport in The Bahamas,” said Smith.

I agree. An international invitational with participating teams from the United States would take some of the sting away from the controversy surrounding the cancelled world flag football tournament last year. The local majority refused to allow virtually full control of the event to be in the hands of foreign personnel.

Some foreign elements acted in a disrespectful manner to the flag football community in the country and also the government of The Bahamas. Therefore, the world tournament did not happen in our country. Chootosingh, who was co-chairman of the local organizing committee (LOC), endorsed by the government of The Bahamas and his committee members, moved on, and so did Smith and his vibrant football colleagues.

For flag football, the international invitational is just what the doctor ordered. It would certainly enhance the status of Bahamian flag football.

Continued best wishes to Smith, Clarke, Roberts and company!

(To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com)



