BAAA on point with camps approach

During the early 1960s, the then Bahamas Amateur Athletic Association (now Bahamas Association of Athletics Association) BAAA, conceived the idea of a thorough training camp. They leaned on the former world-class high jumper Charlie Major Sr., who some 20 years earlier had returned home to reside after three decades in New York.

The St. Bonaventure University graduate at the time held the Bahamian high jump record of 6-8, and was a past Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) champion and one of the top athletes in the collegiate system in the United States.

So, he had the kind of credentials that more than justified his jurisdiction, that of coordinating the camp for the best local athletes, including the great Tommy Robinson.

I recall Major telling me how he thought the one challenge he would have was getting Robinson to understand that there was a camp culture he would put in place, that might be different from how he (Robinson) trained at the University of Michigan.

Major happily disclosed however, that Robinson easily fell into camp routine and maintained a positive attitude throughout. Even when the team arrived in Jamaica for a regional event and Robinson was accustomed to training with his Caribbean pals, in particular the Jamaican Dennis Johnson, he adjusted to the camp rules of training together, only with Bahamian teammates.

Today, the BAAA, under the leadership of President Rosamunde Carey, is to be congratulated for a necessary concentration on training camps. In Grand Bahama recently, Carey announced that several camps would be organized to prepare for upcoming events such as the International Association of Athletics Federation’s World Relays and the World Championships

The idea is a good one. It is definitely an excellent approach that could result in even better performances than the nation has become accustomed to with its track and field athletes.

It is important though that the BAAA ensures that there is a good relationship between the athletes, especially the elite ones, and those who network with them in the camps.

There is a level of sensitivity that must be demonstrated in order to facilitate the kind of camp that produces the best results. According to Carey, the organization will work with the schedules of the elite athletes and those with collegiate commitments in order to get the best groupings possible for the camps.

I think it is indeed a great step. Hopefully the effort is sustained, not only for this season, but the future.

Best wishes to Carey and her colleagues as they seek to heighten the track and field brand in the Bahamas and on the world stage.

