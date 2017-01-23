Wilchcombe fosters sports expansion in Grand Bahama

On Saturday, I visited the location of the proposed West Grand Bahama Junior High School, which I understand will be inclusive of a state-of-the art sports facility. Work has begun. Engineers have marked out several acres of the site in Holmes Rock, West Grand Bahama.

In September of last year, the government held the groundbreaking ceremony. The impression was clear, that in short order work would begin. However, along came Hurricane Matthew in early October and virtually the lives of residents of the area were put on hold.

Hurricane Matthew could do no damage to a cleared piece of property, but related preparation stalled as general restoration in the island, following one of the most damaging hurricanes to make landing in The Bahamas, became a priority. Now, though, three months after the passing of Hurricane Matthew, the government has ensured a re-focus on the junior school complex.

It is justified to applaud the government and prime catalyst for West Grand Bahama, the area’s member of Parliament, Obie Wilchcombe.

It was two years ago, when he promised that a multi-purpose sports facility would be provided for the area and it seemed a bit

far-fetched, little more than the normal rhetoric that comes from politicians. Proof, however, is when preparations become a reality.

It was a pleasant sight! On Saturday, I got a good look at the expansive area and the preliminary work done. The junior high is a priority, as it will accommodate hundreds of students who live in the general area. No longer will parents have to be concerned about their children being bussed into and out of other parts of the island because of the necessity to attend school.

Equally as important, is what an advanced sporting facility in the area will mean. No longer will the Grand Bahama Sports Complex, and the YMCA, both located in Freeport, be the only multi-purpose sports facilities on the island. Hopefully there is full recognition of the opportunity to appropriately expand the islands sports development initiative, by making the facility as diverse as possible.

Wilchcombe is in his second tenure as Minister of Tourism and has developed into one of the finest in that position, in the country’s history.

The view here is that it is the contribution to nation building through his many sports initiatives that will enhance Wilchcombe’s legacy as tourism minister. In fact, he has made sports tourism a common aspect of our way of life in the country. Sports tourism events have become a collective commodity that are highly beneficial to the country.

So, with sports being prominent in the picture of the educational complex that is starting to come out of the ground in Holmes Rock, West Grand Bahama, Wilchcombe continues to build upon a glowing reputation as tourism minister and parliamentary representative of the area.

(To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com)



