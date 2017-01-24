Jonquel Jones, Woori Bank take first step toward championship

Led by Bahamian 6’6” center/forward Jonquel Jones, the Woori Bank Wibee team has clinched the league title with 11 games to go. On Sunday, Woori Bank defeated the KB Stars, 75-61, to move to a 23-1 win/loss record for the season, far ahead of the rest of the field.

Bunched up behind Woori Bank are the Blue Minx (12-10), KB Hanabank (10-13), the S-Birds (9-14), Winnus (9-15) and the KB Stars (7-16). They will be fighting for the other two spots in the playoff round that will determine the 2017 Women’s Korean Basketball League (WKBL) Champion.

In her first year in Asia, Jones has evolved beyond all expectations. That being pointed out, on Sunday, she had a strange game. Saddled with early fouls she downsized her game, took just four shots from the field, all of them from three-point range. She hit three of them for nine points in the game.

Jones didn’t go to the free throw line, pulled in a low (for her) six rebounds and blocked just one shot. Add two steals to the stat line and you still end up with a quality game, although below the standard Jones has set in Asia.

Going into the next game on Friday, against the Blue Minx, Jones has a lock on the rebound title for the league at 12.4 per game; and is a shoo-in for the blocks shot title, averaging 3.0 per game. All season she has been around the top of the list in points per game. She is averaging 15.8. Her 54.8 percentage for field goals is a prime stat in the league and so is her 45.5 percentage from three-point distance.

Jones has been player of the week seven times and is one of the favorites for the season’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. Destiny Williams of the S-Birds, who leads the league in scoring (16.3) and Winnus’ Karima Christmas (15.9), are her toughest challenges for the MVP award.

Jones, in my view, could have put up statistics, almost double what they are. I accept that there is a culture in South Korea to ensure the local players are given opportunities to shine. The brand of the league, after all, is South Korean. For instance, although Jones is far away the biggest star on the team, point guard Hye-Jin Park (36.2) and small forward Yung Hui Lim (29.2), both log more minutes per game than the Bahamian (23.9). American Monique Currie, the other foreigner on the team, plays just 14.8 minutes per game.

What is important though, is that Jones has cemented her stardom status in Asia and is bound to be highly sought-after at the end of the next Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) season. Along with present team Woori Bank, other squads in the WKBL and leagues throughout Europe will be targeting Jones.

As for the WNBA, how Jones has blossomed following a solid rookie season, will translate into new respect for her. I expect Connecticut Sun Head Coach/General Manager Curt Miller to give Jones much more playing time when the WNBA new season opens.

Jones and the Sun will begin the 2017 season on Saturday, May 13, against the Atlanta Dream. Indeed, Jones has heightened her market value considerably. The top salary in the WNBA is in the $100,000 category. The average salary is about $75,000. A top selection (No. 6) rookie like Jones would earn about $60,000-upwards. Overseas, especially in Europe and Asia, the salaries could be five times greater. With the season Jones is having with Woori Bank, she will certainly be able to bargain for top bracket payment going forward.

Go Jonquel!

(To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com)



