Full restoration of GB island sports facilities not evident

It was interesting to see Minister for Hurricane Restoration/Recovery Shane Gibson stand up in the House of Assembly and speak braggingly about the work that has been done in devastated areas in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

Regarding Grand Bahama, his report was much different from that which is evident. Gibson talks about the “almost million dollars” spent on cleanup in Grand Bahama. West End looks like some meaningful work has been done in truth, but what is observed throughout the rest of the island does not bear out “almost a million dollars” spent on a government cleanup program.

I’d like to see a report detailing the cleanup work he speaks about, and so would many others in Grand Bahama and the rest of the country, for that matter. However, my focus in this space is on sports. It is one thing to see Progressive Liberal Party Government leaders in the euphoric state in convention, whipping supporters into an exciting frenzy.

I say though, that the truth of the matter is in the present sad state the sporting facilities in Grand Bahama are in.

This situation upstages political allegiance.

Indeed just before he left Grand Bahama on Tuesday for New Providence, Gladstone “Moon” McPhee called me, lamenting the fact that parents/guardians, school faculty members, have nowhere to comfortably sit and watch the various meets on schedule at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex (GBSC) in the height of the government schools’ sports cycle.

“This is bad. I don’t understand it. Nothing has been done with the seating area. The railings, which are essential for safety have not been addressed,” disclosed McPhee, his voice heavy with regret and disappointment.

He spoke NOT with a vendetta against, the Ministry for Grand Bahama; the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture (which employs him as manager of the complex and also the Northern Bahamas Sports Director); or the National Sports Authority.

No, no at all…it was because of a strong devotion to “sports order and opportunities” that McPhee sent out his plea for the GBSC to be attended to. McPhee is bold, courageous and steeped in proper national sports development.

Gibson and his PLP colleagues won’t like being called out like this, but truly, in regards to efficient cleanup and restoration, the only one of them who could rightly take a victory lap is Obie Wilchcombe, the Member of Parliament for the West End/Bimini Constituency. So, indeed while it is something of note to recognize the great numbers of PLP party members clamoring to register for the convention, and the packed venue at Melia Hotel, there is a bottom line.

Words should translate to the appropriate action.

That has not been the case regarding the sports facilities in Grand Bahama.

Like American President Donald Trump would say: “How sad.”

(To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1505@gmail.com).



