Opposition politician speaks out against Grand Bahama’s sports neglect

Ironically while the governing Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) used this week’s high-profile convention to tout its achievements, in Grand Bahama as much as anything else, a glaring neglect is now being associated with the central administration.

Indeed, Prime Minister Perry Christie’s government has left itself open to criticism because of the apparent disdain being demonstrated about fully restoring the sports facilities in Grand Bahama. From different quarters, cries for attention to be paid to restoring the Grand Bahama Sports Complex (GBSC) and the gyms at the two government high schools have come.

The voices of the people in Grand Bahama, concerned about the state of affairs at the GBSC and the gyms, have been ignored, as the blame keeps getting passed among the National Sports Authority (NSA); the Ministry for Grand Bahama; and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture. It’s a travesty.

The neglect of the facilities that were damaged by Hurricane Matthew tells a story that is quite different from what Christie and other government members have been telling the Bahamian public from the convention podium. Christie and company have allowed Free National Movement (FNM) Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest to look like a knight in shining armor, coming to the aid of the Grand Bahama sports fraternity.

East End Grand Bahama Member of Parliament Turnquest has come out with a scathing rebuke of the PLP government as a result of the situation with the sports facilities on the island.

“The state of the Grand Bahama Sports Complex highlights the uncaring contempt the PLP holds for our talented and promising young Bahamians. For months now, with pressure from public servants connected to the facility, its own political supporters, editorial forces, the Free National Movement, and residents generally, this inept government has worked at a snail’s restoration pace. As the track and field season begins with schools hosting house sports activities and top athletes and coaches wanting to prepare, the complex is found lacking,” said Turnquest.

His criticisms are justified. Bahamians are watching this government. Unbelievably, Christie’s restoration maestro Shane Gibson seeks to sound convincing about the job done after Hurricane Matthew. In Grand Bahama where the residents observe first-hand the areas not addressed, Gibson’s report comes off as being full of holes.

The challenge continues to go out to the government to make full restoration of the sports facilities in Grand Bahama a priority. Yes indeed, Bahamians are watching this government.

How much longer will Christie and his colleagues keep their heads stuck in the sand?

(To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com)



