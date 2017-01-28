Commonwealth Youth Games event to be ‘medal’ challenge for Bahamas

The 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games, as a Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) event, falls under the jurisdiction of the Bahamas Olympic Committee (BOC). There is also a Local Organizing Committee (LOC) that is presently trying to put all of the pieces in place to accommodate the CGF site inspectors.

It is my understanding that government-promised seed funds have been trickling in, and the pace towards the July 19 opening date is becoming steadier. BOC President Wellington, at least, based on our last chat, seems encouraged that all will go well.

There is however an aspect, that Miller and his BOC/LOC colleagues should factor in. While it is expected that the government will assist the LOC with preparation for the hosting of the event, there seems to be no national focus on connecting with the various parent bodies of the sports disciplines included in the games, in order for The Bahamas to put forth its best competitive group of athletes.

Two years ago Samoa hosted the youth games in the capital city of Apia. Samoa is a little country in the continent of Oceania. The population count is said to be around 195,000 people. As the host nation, competing against 62 others, Samoan athletes dug deep and came up with 12 medals. Samoa won two gold, four silver and six bronze medals. Australia dominated with 62 medals, 24 of them gold; South Africa finished with 35, 13 gold; and England captured 44 medals, 1 2 gold.

Jamaica led the Caribbean with six medals, four of them gold.

The Bahamas did not compete. Because the fear of a disease (Dengue Fever) outbreak, the decision was made to stay out.

This year with the nine events on schedule before home crowds at various locations, The Bahamas will be challenged to send athletes up to the podiums to receive medals.

Participation will be in the following sports: aquatics, athletics, beach soccer, beach volleyball, boxing, cycling, judo, rugby sevens and tennis. Beach soccer, beach volleyball and judo were added for this year’s event, in place of archery, lawn bowls, weightlifting and squash. It figures that the change should work in favor of The Bahamas, a nation quite familiar with soccer and volleyball. Judo has caught on in recent years.

This is gut-checking time, for sure.

What level of determination will be demonstrated to ensure that the representation of our athletes during the events gives Bahamian spectators reasons to be delighted and proud?

I point again, to Samoa and that nation’s 12 medals when it was the host county.

What will The Bahamas do?

Hopefully when the closing ceremony takes place on July 23, The Bahamas will occupy a significant position on the medals list.

There is much that needs to be done.

• To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com.



