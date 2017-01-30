Bahamian heavyweight champ going after Commonwealth crown

Bahamian heavyweight king Sherman “Tank” Williams is back in Copenhagen, Denmark, at his training camp. The 44-year-old ring general has a scheduled fight for February 18, against an opponent yet to be named, but according to the native Grand Bahamian, his primary focus is on another fighter for the Commonwealth crown.

On Sunday, Williams said: “I’m back in Copenhagen. This is my first week of camp. I’m feeling strong and giving my sparring partner a handful. I’m working on more pressure and closing off my opponent. I feel I’m off to a good start for the new year.”

He claims to be 100 percent “happy” and hopefully not too far from being 100 percent in shape. The main objective for him, however, is Canadian Dillon Carmen and the chance for the Commonwealth title.

“I am training with the Commonwealth title fight in mind. I will be taking on Dillon ‘Big Country’ Carmen. Right now, the dates being

talked about are March 31 or April 8, in Canada, so, I’m inspired and motivated in training camp right now. I am going to give it all it takes to bring the Empire (British Commonwealth) title to The Bahamas,” said a confident Williams.

Late last year during the annual general meeting of the Commonwealth Boxing Council (CBC), Williams was placed back on the contender list after being absent for a couple of years. As an authentic listed contender, he qualifies to challenge for the title.

Carmen is 30 and sports a 12-2 win/loss record. He is on a seven-consecutive knockout string. Included in the knockout run for Carmen is former world champion Donavan “Razor” Ruddock. Carmen knocked him out in November of 2015 to capture the Canadian heavyweight title. Ruddock is the former International Boxing Council (IBC) title holder, whose opponents include Lennox Lewis, Mike Tyson, Mike Dokes (a win), Tommy Morrison, Jose Ribalta (a win) and Mike Weaver (a win). Ruddock has a 40-6-1 win/loss/draw record. Carmen defeated a quality heavyweight and it will not be easy at all for Williams. In fact, the 6-foot-5 Canadian figures to be the favorite.

Williams, as always, is confident that his ring management skills and the overhand “conch” blow will land him the Commonwealth crown. In Copenhagen, Williams is in a comfort zone. He speaks with delight about how he is treated there. He has attracted some very strong supporters. Although, admittedly looking down the road at the Carmen fight, Williams acknowledged being at an age, where consistent good showings are important.

“I know I have to train hard, so that whenever I go in the ring I impress, even if the decision goes against me,” said Williams.

In his case, that is always the situation. It is his fate to have to fight for the most part in the backyard of opponents, but he has proven to be a tough warrior every time out. They love his style in Europe.

If the Carmen fight does indeed happen, barring unforeseen circumstances, Williams will be seeking to become the fifth Bahamian to hold a Commonwealth title. He would join a list inclusive of Gomeo Brennan, Ray Minus Jr., Steve Larramore and Jermaine “Choo Choo” Mackey.

Best wishes Tank!

