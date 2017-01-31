BAAA making strides with competitive focus

The Bahamas Associations of Athletic Associations (BAAA) sent out a release on Sunday, regarding a strong focus on a competitive level of excellence that would complement the country’s sports host reputation.

On the agenda for the BAAA is the third International Association of Athletics Federation’s (IAAF) World Relays, scheduled April 22-23 at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium on the capital island of New Providence.

It is noteworthy and indeed exciting that the BAAA recognizes the need for competitive preparation for the world relays. Clearly, its executives are not getting carried away with the euphoria of such a major world athletics event being staged in this country for the third time in since 2014. They realize that there is much more to a successful hosting than just the organizational aspect.

There was a time when executives of the BAAA (then the Bahamas Amateur Athletic Association) took direct responsibility for the competitive preparation of national athletes, from all clubs, when a regional or international event was pending. Executives of the BAAA could be seen back in the day, out every afternoon at the old Thomas Robinson Stadium, Saturdays and Sundays during peak preparation time for travel to competitions.

This culture somehow dissipated and the BAAA executives through recent years became detached from the athletes of the fraternity. This point was borne out in the run-up to the last Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the BAAA when there was an administrative change, in large part because so many of the competing athletes in the BAAA family were disillusioned.

Now, the BAAA has brought on board relay coordinators. They have networked with “veteran coaches who have stepped forward and are prepared to work with” the coordinators. The intent is to engage the prospective relay runners to ensure substantive opportunities to qualify for the major world events. This is good.

Thus, as mentioned in this space previously, The Bahamas’ chances now, are better than ever before for multiple medal opportunities at the world relays. It is my view that we have the runners, certainly, to be in the medal count for the women’s 4x400m relay at the London World Championships later this year.

Without Olympic Champion Shaunae Miller, The Bahamas’ women’s 1600 meters relay team almost qualified for last year’s Olympics final and in the process recorded the new national mark of 3:26.36. The team included Lanece Clarke, the veteran Christine Amertil, Anthonique Strachan and Carmiesha Cox. Add Katrina Seymour and Shaquania Dorsett to the mix and such an appreciable mix would give The Bahamas a chance to advance to the final at most major events.

The Olympic Champ Miller would be the icing on the cake for The Bahamas. If at full strength, she is almost certain to make up ground on the anchor leg and put The Bahamas into medal contention, at the very least.

The BAAA’s approach to competitive preparation for the world relays is commendable. If the trend is maintained, a nation will see the benefits.

