Bahamian boxing at pivotal point

The state of boxing in The Bahamas should be one of great concern to all in the fraternity and our sisters and brothers on the national sports landscape as well.

This is the lowest boxing has been in the country since Cubel McCoy, Black Jack, George Knowles, Roy Armbrister and others engaged in exciting matches during the 1940s. In the 1950s, Yama Bahama and Gomeo Brennan electrified a new era and they further cemented The Bahamas on the international scene during the 1960s.

During the late 1960s, the national amateur program was born, and spawned a new boxing dimension. Kermit Graham, Nat Knowles, Gary Davis, Jeff Davis, Austin Conyers, Cephas Bowe and others of that embryonic youthful pugilistic breed, came on stream and added substance to boxing in The Bahamas.

On the professional level, Sugar Cliff, Battling Douglas, Baby Boy Rolle, Leonard “Boston Blackie” Miller, Bert Perry, Wendell Newton, Ray Minus Sr. and Vogal “Bobo” Reckley joined Yama Bahama and Brennan in expanding that category for The Bahamas.

During the 1970s, Everette Ferguson evolved. Moon Ramsay coined a name for Ferguson and he became known to the world as Elisha Obed. He took our international status to a new level by becoming the first Bahamian world champion.

Obed has long been retired. Freeman “The Natural” Barr, who became the second Bahamian world champion, has retired also. Last year, he joined Yama Bahama, Brennan and Obed in the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame and was also enshrined in the Bahamas National Sports Hall of Fame. Ray Minus Jr. and Steve Larrimore were Bahamian boxing sparks during the late 1980s-1990s. Jermaine Mackey, who popped up in the decade of the 2000s and won the Commonwealth super middleweight title, is now just a very minor version of what he had become.

Active still today, are the 44-year-old Sherman “Tank” Williams, 32-year-old Tureano Johnson, the 34-year-old Edner Cherry and 35-year-old Meacher Major. The window is closing for The Bahamas with those professionals.

Johnson who got a jump-start in pro boxing from a fabulous amateur career that saw him rise to heights no other Bahamian had gone, is pound-for-pound arguably our top fighter. A good argument could be made also for Cherry, who has the more glowing pro credentials.

Johnson is back following a long lay-off due to injury, but he is fighting a weight problem. Williams is within reach of a Commonwealth title fight. Cherry still has the status that could land him another world title fight. Major is still active but leaning more to the national boxing development program by working with and fostering young Bahamian boys and girls who aspire to take up the ring sport.

When you get past the aforementioned, there is nothing much left to clap about. Valentino Knowles, who was considered the heir apparent to Bahamian boxing greatness, has retired. Carl Hield has peaked as an amateur. There is Lennox Boyce, a youngster who is quite good and has the potential to have an outstanding career.

I have generally, described the boxing picture in The Bahamas, today. The sport is at a pivotal stage.

This is the first era of organized boxing in The Bahamas with nothing really guaranteed. We are only hopeful, that Williams would get the Commonwealth title fight and have enough left to come out the victor, that Cherry will once again get into the ring with a world title on the line, that Johnson could stabilize his weight or move up a category and be as effective as he has been, and that if Major takes his ring career into the sunset, he blossoms as a mentor of new talent.

That’s the true state of boxing in The Bahamas today.

(To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com)



