Edward St. George tournament signals golf resurgence in Grand Bahama

The announcement on Tuesday by the Grand Bahama Sports Promotions Association (GBSPA) that the second Annual Edward St. George Memorial Invitational Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday November 11, 2017, signaled a revitalization trend for the sport on the second-most populated island in the country.

Golf activities at the highest level, from an inflow of world celebrities competing on Grand Bahama courses, to PGA (Professional Golfers Association) events, once represented a large part of the magical character of Freeport proper and the wider Grand Bahama island.

The daughter of late legendary investor executive Edward St. George, Sarah St. George, at the Tuesday press conference in the boardroom of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), expressed appreciation on behalf of the family to the organizers for continuing the unique annual salute to her father. She pointed out the challenge in continuing an event and acknowledged the “hard work” involved.

The Edward St. George Memorial, however, is equally significant in the grand scheme of things in Grand Bahama on the sports scene. With the potential to have a strong international flavor, the event could climb into that ultra echelon category of the World Superstars Classic and the PGA tournaments of another era, four decades ago.

In essence, the Edward St. George Memorial fits right into the GBSPA template and emphasizes the dedication of the organization to foster “a higher profile for the Grand Bahama sporting landscape”.

The tournament has quickly become the lead senior golf event and comes on stream at a time when the Bahamas Golf Federation (BGF) is placing a strong focus on developing a vibrant junior program.

In fact, from the proceeds of the Edward St. George Memorial last year, the Mychal Thompson Foundation got a donation and plans to give “beginners golf” scholarships to five of its registrants, every year. It is anticipated, as the BGF expands its brand in the Northern Region, a beginners program will be a priority.

Thus with the double thrust of a blossoming junior development program, plus the presence of an annual event like the Edward St. George Memorial and other likely tournaments, the sport of golf is indeed coming alive in Grand Bahama in particular and beyond into Abaco of the Northern Region.

The Edward St. George Memorial will be of the shotgun start variety with a four-person team format, counting the best net scores per hole. Team prizes will be available, as well as an award for closest-to-the-pin by an individual player. The real big attraction will be a car on the 14th hole to go to the first player to achieve a hole-in-one there.

The tournament is open to all amateur golfers with a GHIN handicap or one approved by the tournament committee.

