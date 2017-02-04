Weight factor deserves Johnson’s full attention

It would be best in my view if middleweight star boxer Tureano Johnson concentrates on a weight consistency. The 15 months out of the ring was a lengthy period and during that time it is quite possible that his body changed a bit, to the bigger and heavier, albeit not particularly noticeably, unless he steps on a scale.

It is all well and good to think of an opposing fighter disdainfully if he refuses to make a deal with an over-the-weight foe. In such a case, there are many options. Here in The Bahamas, the Boxing Commission (as is the position of many other control bodies of boxing around the world) usually defers the choice to the boxer who made weight.

In fact, that is his or her right. We have endorsed situations whereby a penalty fee was agreed among parties and paid. We have also taken the position of declaring a bout an exhibition when the weight difference was significance. There is hardly ever any sympathy afforded the overweight boxer.

An overweight boxer should not look for sympathy. It is the responsibility of his/her camp to closely monitor weight changes, especially, as fight date nears. Obviously, not enough attention was paid to this area by Johnson’s camp, thus at the official weigh-in ceremony, he reportedly was four pounds over the 160 maximum limit.

For his sake, full focus should be on his weight situation.

Johnson has the potential to be a world champion.

I believe this.

There are a couple of the top boxers in the middleweight division, such as the Russian Gennady Golovkin, who would be very tough for Johnson. I think though that with the multiple world titles around, Johnson could snatch one of them.

This is no time to place too much emphasis on Johnson losing the opportunity to get back in the ring, last week. Johnson should zero in on what I consider to be a root item.

Does he have a weight problem?

That can easily be established one way, or the other.

If it is determined that an oversight or simple carelessness proved to be the reason for the disappointment of not being able to fight, the Johnson does not have a worrying problem.

On the other, if his body has grown a bit wider and heavier, it’s time for reflection.

Do you struggle and tax the body, at the risk of losing strength and stamina, just to remain a legitimate middleweight?

Do you acknowledge the reality and begin the process to campaign, going forward, as a super middleweight?

Clear thinking within Johnson’s camp is essential at this moment in time. He is still, in my view, a prime fighter.

There is a question that must be asked though.

How much longer, (Johnson will be 33 on February 12) would the prime edge last?

• To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com.




