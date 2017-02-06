Geneva Rutherford Tournament puts focus on female basketball

Presently, Jonquel Jones and Waltiea Rolle are carrying the banner of The Bahamas in world professional female basketball. Jones is the rage in Asia, dominating the Women’s Korean Basketball League, playing for the pacesetting Woori Bank Wibee team.

In Bulgaria, Rolle has reactivated her career with the Haskovo 2012 Club. Haskovo 2012 leads the women’s division in Bulgaria’s National Basketball League with a 7-2 record and Rolle is a cinch for the rebound title at 14.1 per game while scoring at a 17-0 points per game to sit in fifth place in the league.

There is a good number of collegiate standouts in the United States, and then we have Yolett McPhee McCuin, a Division I head coach at Jacksonville University. Indeed, the stage is set for Bahamian female basketball to flourish.

The strongest advocate for female basketball in the country, Coach Gladstone “Moon” McPhee, wants a greater concentration on fairer sex basketball development in the nation, and he continues to do his part.

McPhee, the founder of HOYTES (Helping Our Youth Through Education and Sports), is presently gearing up for the staging of the 17th annual tournament dedicated fully to the showcasing of female talents. The 17th version of the Geneva Rutherford Tournament is scheduled for February 23-26 at the St. George's High School Gymnasium in Grand Bahama.

The long-standing proponent of female basketball development talks proudly these days about the strides made in that element of the game. However, he laments the lack of interest on the part of the Bahamas Basketball Federation to be proactive regarding female basketball in the land.

“Look, there is no doubt that the tournament has caused female basketball to have a higher profile in the country. The interest among female players for the game has grown. Female basketball has definitely gone to another level. We have produced some of the country’s best. There is Youlett (his daughter), Jonquel (Jones), Sholanda Neely, Shaunae Armbrister, just to name a few. We have former students of the HOYTES program playing Division I and Division II basketball, and in the case of Jonquel, professionally,” informed McPhee during our recent chat about the history of the event.

About the relationship developed with the national federation for basketball through the tournament, McPhee shook his head in disappointment and said he has never gotten any assistance from the parent body for the sport or any meaningful support.

“I think the federation folks are happy that I have been hosting the tournament all these years. It is a big help for them in selecting national teams, but they really don’t seem to care all that much,” McPhee further stated.

Well, without the federation, the tournament remains the only one of its kind, organized annually, for females. The tourney caters to two categories of female players, 15-under and 16-over. Each year the tournament is captured on video, and copies are sent out to Division I and Division II programs in the United States.

This time around, 18 teams have registered for the tournament. Five are due to come in from New Providence and one from Abaco. As per usual, Sharon “General” Storr will serve as the tournament director. Three referees have been recruited from New Providence and they will perform along with several from Grand Bahama.

It is expected also that Mynez Cargill, the Women’s New Providence Basketball Association president, will travel to Grand Bahama for the tournament.

• To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com.




