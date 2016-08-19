Fox remains sidelined; no compensation for Tampa Bay

Lucius Fox remains sidelined with a bone bruise in his foot following his trade from the San Francisco Giants to the Tampa Bay Rays and it appears that the Rays won’t receive any additional compensation for the trade.

There were talks circulating since last week that the Rays were seeking additional compensation for the trade because they were unaware about the injury to the shortstop prior to the trade.

According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times who first broke the story, the Rays claim Fox came to the club with an undisclosed injury and, despite playing every day for the Augusta GreenJackets of the South Atlantic Class A League, through the setback.

“Fox had a bruised left foot as the result of fouling a ball off it a week or so before the trade was announced Monday, and had been playing through it, which the Rays were not made aware of,” Topkin said.

“The injury, which sounds like a bone bruise, is not overly serious, though it is expected to keep Fox sidelined 4-6 weeks and thus from playing again before the minor league season ends. That would mean he would not make his Rays debut until the fall instructional league, missing development time.”

With Fox having to be sidelined with injuries so soon, it means that all three players the Rays received from the Giants are injured, however, the Rays already knew that both Matt Duffy and pitcher Michael Santos were on the disabled list.

Prior to the injury, the switch-hitter had been hitting .207/. 305/. 277 in Single-A competition.

As it stands now, Fox is listed as the No.7 overall prospect for the Rays, according to MLB.com’s 2016 Prospect Watch. He is ranked second among shortstops after only Willy Adames.

Fox signed with the Giants last year after moving back to The Bahamas in order to avoid the 2015 Major League Baseball (MLB) draft and qualify for the international market. He earned a $6,000,000 bonus, much more than he would have received in the draft.



